These Are The Best Pancakes On IHOP's Menu By A Long Shot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you want pancakes and don't feel like making them yourself — regardless of the time of day — IHOP is a solid option. Its world-famous buttermilk pancakes are delectable in and of themselves. However, they also come in tons of exciting flavors. For those craving something fruity, there are the Strawberry Banana Pancakes, the Double Blueberry Pancakes, and the Bananas Foster Pancakes. If you want something sweet, IHOP offers New York Cheesecake Pancakes, Cinn-A-Stack Pancakes, and Chocolate Chocolate Chip Pancakes.

If all these options have you feeling overwhelmed, don't fret. Tasting Table took the time to rank IHOP's pancakes from best to worst, and found that its Mexican Tres Leches Pancakes stand tall above the rest. After ordering each option only with its respective toppings and without any extras, we found that the Mexican Tres Leches Pancakes "were an easy 10."

According to IHOP, this dish features four "fluffy buttermilk pancakes layered with vanilla sauce [and] dulce de leche caramel sauce [and] crowned with whipped topping." For the uninitiated, dulce de leche sauces, like Stonewall Kitchen's Dulce de Leche Sauce, are typically a mix of caramelized milk and sugar.