Why So Many Of America's Top Fast Food Chains Are Nowhere To Be Found In This State

When you visit Vermont, you're sure to get your fill of beautiful scenery and maple syrup — but if you're looking for popular fast food chains, you'll have a hard time finding most of them. The state is decidedly without Arby's, Chick-Fil-A, IHOP, or Popeyes. It's also the only state without a single Dairy Queen. This is not a coincidence; Vermont is very intentional about protecting its own culture and refuses to become a hub for big national names.

It does so through its unique legislation, titled Act 250, that was passed in 1970. Vermont saw rapid growth in the '60s, and there was big concern that development projects would squash the peaceful character of the Green Mountain State. A new law was needed, one that could put the brakes on projects that clash with local culture.

Per the official website, Act 250 "ensures that larger developments complement Vermont's unique landscape, economy, and community needs." It includes the local residents in the process of reviewing building plans and applications, allowing them to voice their opinions and concerns, effectively prioritizing the interests of the community over those of major corporations looking to expand.