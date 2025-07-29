This Vermont Restaurant Serves The Most Elaborate Breakfast Sandwiches

A breakfast sandwich always hits the spot, but sometimes you might want something more exciting than the usual bacon, egg, and cheese. You go for a bagel instead of an English muffin (or vice versa), add some sauce, or maybe replace your fillings. Or, if you live in Vermont, you can hit up The Café Hot, which serves up some of the most elaborate breakfast sandwiches out there.

Located on Main Street in Burlington (a small Vermont city with plenty of great places to eat), The Café Hot is a beloved local breakfast and coffee joint that specializes in inventive sandwiches filled with everything from its specialty chicken-fried eggs (which don't contain chicken) to tostadas. The menu isn't huge, but the portions sure are, and there's something for every kind of ultimate egg sandwich lover.

There's the number 8, chicken-fried, which contains a deep fried egg made using The Café Hot's secret recipe. The eggs are designed to look and taste like fried chicken, but some people think they have even more flavor. The chicken-fried egg is paired with pickled zucchini, tartar sauce and shredded cabbage, all layered on a seeded milk bun. You can also get the unique egg served like Nashville-style chicken or order it on a biscuit with hot honey. The raven sandwich, meanwhile, contains a fried egg, avocado, miso mayo, and a special black sauce. Oh, and there's a corn tostada in there too — just for good measure.