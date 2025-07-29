This Vermont Restaurant Serves The Most Elaborate Breakfast Sandwiches
A breakfast sandwich always hits the spot, but sometimes you might want something more exciting than the usual bacon, egg, and cheese. You go for a bagel instead of an English muffin (or vice versa), add some sauce, or maybe replace your fillings. Or, if you live in Vermont, you can hit up The Café Hot, which serves up some of the most elaborate breakfast sandwiches out there.
Located on Main Street in Burlington (a small Vermont city with plenty of great places to eat), The Café Hot is a beloved local breakfast and coffee joint that specializes in inventive sandwiches filled with everything from its specialty chicken-fried eggs (which don't contain chicken) to tostadas. The menu isn't huge, but the portions sure are, and there's something for every kind of ultimate egg sandwich lover.
There's the number 8, chicken-fried, which contains a deep fried egg made using The Café Hot's secret recipe. The eggs are designed to look and taste like fried chicken, but some people think they have even more flavor. The chicken-fried egg is paired with pickled zucchini, tartar sauce and shredded cabbage, all layered on a seeded milk bun. You can also get the unique egg served like Nashville-style chicken or order it on a biscuit with hot honey. The raven sandwich, meanwhile, contains a fried egg, avocado, miso mayo, and a special black sauce. Oh, and there's a corn tostada in there too — just for good measure.
What to order at The Café Hot
Even the classic sandwich at The Café Hot is something special. Known as the brakefast sandwich, it features scrambled egg wrapped in griddled cheese, with harissa, generous amounts of miso mayo, and aromatic fresh herbs. For those looking for more of a wrap, you can get the basterd bing, which is modeled on a jianbing Chinese breakfast crepe. There are also gluten-free tostadas, as well as two vegan options.
Any sweet tooths planning a visit need to try the biscuit donuts, which rotate in flavors, and the St. Louis gooey butter cake. Customers also love the café's iced coffee and espresso, and the biscuits, which can be bought by the box. You can make your own sandwich too if you're picky, but be warned — there's no bacon available at The Café Hot. Everything is vegetarian.
The brothers who opened The Café Hot, Travis and Allan Walker-Hodkin, are extremely proud of their meat-free kitchen. They were inspired to open a breakfast sandwich spot by their New York upbringing, but the creative offerings come completely from their imaginations. So too does the funky decor inside the café, which is adorned with fake skulls, flames, and comic books. As Travis Walker-Hodkin told Eat Vermont, "We just kind of started to make decisions that felt right for us ... turns out it's working for our audience as well."