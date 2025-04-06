The US State Where The Locals Cook Hot Dogs In Maple Syrup

It only makes sense for Vermont, which produces more maple syrup than any other United States state, to be known for these sweet hot dogs. However, even most Vermont locals don't have a supply of maple sap on hand, so when making maple dogs, they opt for fresh maple syrup. Many recipes that carmelize hot dogs in maple syrup use other ingredients to enhance these sweet and salty flavors, such as soy sauce and butter. After creating the syrup mixture by mixing about a quarter-to-half cup of syrup with a splash of soy sauce and butter, let it cook in a pan on medium heat. Then, add the hot dogs and let everything simmer until the sauce is caramelized and the hot dogs are cooked. This can take around 10-15 minutes. You can also poke holes in your hot dogs to allow the syrup mixture to seep in and get extra flavor.

You can dress these hot dogs any way you want to, such as with a sweet mustard or even regular ketchup. If you're weirded out by these sweet and salty hot dogs, just think about how common and "not weird" it is to see maple sausage for breakfast or people dripping breakfast sausage into some syrup. Even sweet and spicy hot dogs have become popular, in addition to Korean corn dogs with sugar, and more!

Hot dogs are a type of sausage anyway, so why not give it a try, either in Vermont or at home (whenever you're done wondering whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich.)