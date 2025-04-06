The US State Where The Locals Cook Hot Dogs In Maple Syrup
Hot dogs usually aren't known for being the most complex item among the classic barbecue favorites. Lots of unique and delicious toppings exist to spice up the simple combination of essentially a type of sausage on a bun (for example, there's a whole list of hacks to elevate a hot dog); however, the meat itself, sometimes referred to as a frankfurter, is usually self-explanatory. But the New England state of Vermont takes the standard savory hot dog and transforms it into a sweet and salty combination, which is done in two ways: either boiling them in the sweet, watery sap found from its maple trees, or dousing them in standard maple syrup, which can be achieved by frying them in a pan.
Vermont's maple trees are used to collect this sap, which is then turned into the maple syrup that we know and love. This process occurs in local sugarhouses in the state, which are the most popular places to try these maple dogs. Often, a lot of sugarhouses will make them to showcase the variety of what maple/maple syrup can be used for. It's up to the vendor, sugarhouse, or whoever is making the hot dog to choose which method, but what's sure to stay is that sweet maple flavor. Let's get into some more tips and tricks for making your own maple syrup hot dogs.
Vermont's specialty maple dogs
It only makes sense for Vermont, which produces more maple syrup than any other United States state, to be known for these sweet hot dogs. However, even most Vermont locals don't have a supply of maple sap on hand, so when making maple dogs, they opt for fresh maple syrup. Many recipes that carmelize hot dogs in maple syrup use other ingredients to enhance these sweet and salty flavors, such as soy sauce and butter. After creating the syrup mixture by mixing about a quarter-to-half cup of syrup with a splash of soy sauce and butter, let it cook in a pan on medium heat. Then, add the hot dogs and let everything simmer until the sauce is caramelized and the hot dogs are cooked. This can take around 10-15 minutes. You can also poke holes in your hot dogs to allow the syrup mixture to seep in and get extra flavor.
You can dress these hot dogs any way you want to, such as with a sweet mustard or even regular ketchup. If you're weirded out by these sweet and salty hot dogs, just think about how common and "not weird" it is to see maple sausage for breakfast or people dripping breakfast sausage into some syrup. Even sweet and spicy hot dogs have become popular, in addition to Korean corn dogs with sugar, and more!
Hot dogs are a type of sausage anyway, so why not give it a try, either in Vermont or at home (whenever you're done wondering whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich.)