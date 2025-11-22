Best 13 Places To Eat While Visiting Vermont, From A Local Chef

Growing up in Vermont, I didn't know how lucky I was. Our neighborhood ran a corn and potato cooperative, friends dropped by with overflow kale and zucchini from their gardens, and our garden was ripe with arugula and tomatoes. Fresh produce cost pennies at farm stands, potlucks were filled with top-tier dishes, and the local farmers' market and restaurants were overflowing with flavorful and fresh foods. My great-grandfather, an Italian immigrant, passed down his passion for food, and I was lucky enough to inherit his love of cooking and eating. As a chef and recipe designer, born and raised in Vermont, there's nothing I love more than trying new restaurants. It can be overwhelming to choose a restaurant as an out-of-towner, especially if you're hangry. I've listed the top 13 restaurants in Vermont so, when you visit, you can look at the purple mountains and winding valleys instead of Yelp. These selections are based on personal assessment, overwhelming online consensus, and the everyone-around-here-knows-about-it factor.

In my opinion, a cash-only grill on the side of the road could excite equally as a 5-star restaurant. Atmosphere is important, but so is experience. That's why I've listed hole-in-the-wall convenience stores alongside fine dining establishments. You know what you're looking for, and variety is the spice of life. Check the location, narrow down the options based on preference, and enjoy the best dining experiences in the Green Mountain State. And don't forget to finish the day with a creemee.