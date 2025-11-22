Best 13 Places To Eat While Visiting Vermont, From A Local Chef
Growing up in Vermont, I didn't know how lucky I was. Our neighborhood ran a corn and potato cooperative, friends dropped by with overflow kale and zucchini from their gardens, and our garden was ripe with arugula and tomatoes. Fresh produce cost pennies at farm stands, potlucks were filled with top-tier dishes, and the local farmers' market and restaurants were overflowing with flavorful and fresh foods. My great-grandfather, an Italian immigrant, passed down his passion for food, and I was lucky enough to inherit his love of cooking and eating. As a chef and recipe designer, born and raised in Vermont, there's nothing I love more than trying new restaurants. It can be overwhelming to choose a restaurant as an out-of-towner, especially if you're hangry. I've listed the top 13 restaurants in Vermont so, when you visit, you can look at the purple mountains and winding valleys instead of Yelp. These selections are based on personal assessment, overwhelming online consensus, and the everyone-around-here-knows-about-it factor.
In my opinion, a cash-only grill on the side of the road could excite equally as a 5-star restaurant. Atmosphere is important, but so is experience. That's why I've listed hole-in-the-wall convenience stores alongside fine dining establishments. You know what you're looking for, and variety is the spice of life. Check the location, narrow down the options based on preference, and enjoy the best dining experiences in the Green Mountain State. And don't forget to finish the day with a creemee.
Vermont Country Deli - Brattleboro
Growing up in Brattleboro, Vermont, we always joked around that the Vermont Country Deli was a tourist trap. It's located right off exit 2, and everything seems to be maple-this and cheddar-that, clearly appealing to flatlanders (as we call out-of-towners). However, once we actually popped in for a bite, not only did we notice that the food was exquisite, but the place was full to the brim with locals. There's a small area to dine, a couple of picnic tables, and two storefronts located next to each other after much-needed expansion. In the main building, you'll find two dishes that I dream about to this day and would absolutely move back home for.
The first is the maple pulled pork. It's the ultimate comfort food — sizzling hot and made with real Vermont maple syrup, but it's not overwhelmingly sweet. It's juicy, chewy, tender, smoky, and irresistible. I recommend ordering a tub to go and a pulled pork sub, topped with its famous coleslaw and a slice of provolone. The second pot of gold is hard to miss. It's the sizzling, bubbling, golden brown Vermont cheddar mac and cheese. It sits in a hot skillet, with a casing of broiled, stretchy, bubbly brown mozzarella on top. This isn't a sit-down restaurant, but it needs to be on your list if you're passing through Brattleboro, Vermont (exits 1, 2, and 3) off 91.
(802) 257-9254
436 Western Ave, Brattleboro, VT 05301
The Cafe Hot - Burlington
We all know a good breakfast sandwich has the basics: bread, meat, eggs, and cheese. And some people enjoy simplicity. However, if you love a drip-down-your-elbows, sauce explosion, can't grip the circumference of the sandwich kind of experience, then consider a trip to Burlington, Vermont, and spend your morning at The Cafe Hot. This Vermont restaurant serves the most elaborate breakfast sandwiches, and for those seeking layers of flavor and variety, your call has been heard.
Where to even begin? One of its basic sandwiches is named brakefast sandwich, but it's anything but basic. The combination includes scrambled eggs tucked in grilled cheese, all served on a seedy milk-based bread with the addition of spicy harissa, miso-infused mayonnaise, and topped with fresh parsley and cilantro. All elements are made in house. That should set the stage for you. Luckily, the restaurant caters to vegans and gluten-free folks, so everyone in your group can enjoy herby, saucy, spiced, layered, fried, and pickled perfection.
(802) 881-9899
198 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401
Yalla Vermont - Brattleboro
Zohar Arama, Yalla's owner, grew up in a household with Greek and Yemani influence and a mother who knew her way around the kitchen. With her powerful influence, a vision of bringing cultures and community together, and a passion for flavor, he established Yalla in Brattleboro, Vermont. Quickly, the restaurant gained traction, and lines formed down Main Street as folks waited to get their hands on the fluffy pita pockets, crispy falafel, and intensely rich hummus. To this day, I cannot replicate the dense and silky consistency of the hummus, but luckily, they sell it outside of Vermont, including the local health food store a mile from my house, all the way in Maine.
Zohar balances each pita, bowl, or dish with a combination of textures, temperature, and flavors. Pickled vegetables, richly flavored tahini, deep-fried falafel, fluffy eggs, and intense herbs and spices are what make Yalla stand out from the rest. The best part is, the prices are reasonable, and the bowls and pita pockets are customizable. There is something for everyone, including vegans and gluten-free customers.
(802) 579-1309
80 Main St, Brattleboro, VT 05301
Simon Pearce - Queeche
For a top-tier, gourmet dining experience in the middle of nowhere, there's one restaurant that delivers. Each aspect of the restaurant is carefully executed, from the wine selection to the waterfall view and the dishware. No, seriously, Simon Pearce is a luxury home goods company, so the handblown stemware and ceramic plates are actually made in-house.
The menu features local ingredients, made-from-scratch sauces, and heavy use of popular Vermont ingredients. In my experience, and based on endless stellar reviews available online, dining at Simon Pearce's only restaurant is laden with luxury, atmosphere, and decadence. The limited menu reflects the dedication that goes into each dish, yet there are options for everyone, including those who refrain from meat or gluten. Once you've finished your fine dining experience, head on over to the storefront, where you can purchase the stemware you enjoyed during dinner. You'll remember your stop in Queeche, Vermont. It's beautiful, full of wildlife, and has one of the best fine dining restaurants in the Green Mountain State.
(802) 295-1470
1760 Quechee Main St, Quechee, VT 05059
Kismayo Kitchen - Burlington
There's a reason why so many of the best places to eat while visiting Vermont are located in Burlington. For us Vermonters, Burlington is a big city. And big cities are often places where you find the most culinary variety and top-tier dining experiences. Kismayo Kitchen, riddled with positive online reviews and word-of-mouth praise, serves some of the best Somali cuisine in the state. It's known as a popular casual eatery with a multicultural menu. The options are limited, but executed to perfection, and it's known by Vermonters as one of the only good spots to get goat-based dishes in the area.
If you're looking for some diversity, and you want to diverge from the standard New England cuisine, Kismayo Kitchen, beloved by locals, might just be the place for you. Grab and go, order ahead, or enjoy a casual dine-in experience. Either way, you'll be greeted with a friendly smile and an enchanting aroma. Enjoy halal and kosher options with a cup of Somali tea on the side.
(802) 448-3032
505 Riverside Ave., Burlington, VT 05401
Scrag and Roe - Waistfield
Variety is the spice of life, and the owners of Scrag and Roe certainly know how to live life. Their cuisine is inspired by decades of culinary adventures spent in China, the Philippines, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam, and the aim was to create an authentic experience without the westernization of Asian cuisine. Described on the website as "approachable yet authentic", the Waistfield restaurant rotates the menu to create variety and curiosity.
Some typical dishes featured on the menu include dumplings, seafood, noodle dishes, curries, and Bang Bang chicken. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes are clearly marked, making the limited menu easy to navigate. Nestled in a historic building, the atmosphere is pleasant and enjoyable. With almost a perfect 5-star rating on Google, customers acknowledge the food and service beyond all else, mentioning the uniqueness and authenticity of the dishes. Enjoy rich storytelling through the power of the culinary arts, and the power behind each plate will be apparent the moment you take your first bite.
(802) 496-3911
40 Bridge St, Waitsfield, VT 05673
Salt & Rind - Waterbury
Waterbury is packed with high-quality restaurants. If you visit, you can even tour the world-famous Ben & Jerry's ice cream factory and visit Ben & Jerry's legendary Flavor Graveyard. But, if you've made the journey to this corner of the world, then you must stop by Salt & Rind. Given the admirable 4.9 rating by its customers, the consensus is clear: Salt & Rind delivers, which is a difficult feat for an inland restaurant famous for oysters.
Folks call Salt & Rind a gem, mentioning the warm staff and cozy atmosphere. Services include lunch, dinner, private dining, clam bake and oysters, charcuterie options, and custom cocktails. This upscale restaurant features a variety of seafood dishes, and it can bring the entire experience right to your home with its catering service. Britt Thomposon and Luke Williams strive to create a full sensory experience for their patrons through food, drinks, and enjoyable atmosphere. Luckily for us, they have fully succeeded.
(504) 610-8169
Historic District, 40 Foundry St, Waterbury, VT 05676
Worthy Burger - Roylton
One of the best burgers in Vermont lives in Royalton, nestled south of Montpelier. Worthy Burger serves burgers made with ingredients sourced from local farms. With mostly burgers on the menu, Worthy has found its niche, worked out all the kinks, and serves up a burger patty that's close to perfection. While most burger-only restaurants forget about vegetarians, I found its Veg-Out falafel burger to be far from boring.
With a beer garden, large craft beer selection, and a creative cocktail menu, Worthy Burger is a great place to get together with friends for drinks, conversation, and good eats. If you're not passing through Royalton but find yourself in proximity to Woodstock, check out its alternative location, Worthy Kitchen, for a more upscale, farm-to-table experience and a bit more variety from the burger theme of the first location. My friends and family can't get enough of the Worthy experience, noting the beer selection, gluten-free options, and Instagram-worthy presentation.
(802) 763-2575
56 Rainbow Street, South Royalton, VT 05068
Pho Hong - Burlington
The first time I went to Pho Hong I was visiting my older brother in Burlington. I was excited to try one of the hundreds of farm-to-table restaurants, and when he drove us up a residential street to a crowded hole-in-the-wall Vietnamese spot, I was a little surprised. But all my doubts melted as he opened the door, and the aroma from the kitchen almost knocked me off my feet. Each time that I road-tripped to Burlington thereafter, I would make sure to sneak a lunch or dinner at Pho Hong and bring home a massive tub of its Panang Curry.
Time and time again, Pho Hong is listed as one of the best places to eat and drink in Burlington, Vermont. Since my first visit, dining area has been expanded to almost double its original size, and each time I visit, it's full to the brim with satisfied diners. It's the perfect spot for takeout, a social dinner with friends or family, or a date night with someone who appreciates top-quality food.
(802) 865-8031
325 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
May Day - Winooski
They say you can tell a quality restaurant by the size of its menu. Endless options often indicate the use of frozen foods and out-of-house sauces, while a smaller selection could indicate the amount of time and effort dedicated to each recipe. May Day does just that, focusing on select recipes, perfecting them, and creating the most beautiful, thoughtful presentation. The restaurant partners with local farmers to offer top-quality ingredients, grown with care and transported minimally, thereby enhancing the farm-to-table experience.
Despite the size, the menu is varied and includes seafood dishes, pork, stuffed squash, and Italian pastas — so, there is something for everyone. If you're in the mood for experimenting, consider ordering a few small plates and snacks to share. Open seven days a week, May Day is a great beginning-of-the-week option when many restaurants are closed.
(802) 540-9240
258 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Hill Farm Inn - Sunderland
First time visitors to Vermont are often looking for that quintessential red barn, farm-to-table, rolling hill experience. And while that seems like more of a Hallmark dream rather than reality, it actually does exist. Seriously, I had to drive through two covered bridges just to get to school. Hill Farm Inn is a picture-perfect dreamscape, created with true Vermont experience in mind. It's nestled in the Equinox Valley, surrounded by purple and green mountains in every direction. Additionally, it's housed in a lofted red barn, along with white picket fencing and all.
Enjoy the full farm to table experience with ingredients sourced from the Inn's farm market, as well as surrounding local farms. Choose from starters, small plates, large plates, and craft wood-fired pizzas. Local beer and cider are available, as well as craft cocktails and a large selection of wine. The restaurant supports small as well as large parties, so don't forget that you can bring your friends and family to stay overnight in the cottages at the Inn and enjoy 70 acres of Vermont beauty.
(802) 375-2269
458 Hill Farm Rd, Sunderland, VT 05250
T.J. Buckley's – Brattleboro
Passing by T.J. Buckley's, you'd never know it's the fanciest restaurant in Brattleboro (and beyond). It's set in a small restored 1925 Worcester Dining Car on a side road off Maine Street. With just enough room for a handful of tables and diners, each patron can watch their meal being created right from their seat. The open kitchen fills the vintage car with incredible aroma, enhancing the experience greatly. With a limited menu that rotates daily based on the availability of local produce, each dish is individually crafted and influenced by French and modern American dining.
Just because the menu is small doesn't mean it can't accommodate various customers. At T.J. Buckley's, vegans, vegetarians, and gluten-free folks are always taken care of. Top quality meets intimate atmosphere, which makes T.J. Buckley's the ideal spot to celebrate an anniversary or begin a romantic date night. Come down to see what Chef Micheal Fuller is whipping up this week.
(802) 257- 4922
132 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301
The Shopping Bag
Okay, before you Google The Shopping Bag only to find The Shopping Bag: VAPES, TOBACCO & BEER, let me explain. This is a convenience store. Wander the aisles to find Pringles, Red Bull, Swedish Fish, and cigarettes, all in one convenient location. But you'd never expect to find what's been lauded as Burlington's Best Burger at this unassuming place. Don't let the storefront confuse you — The Shopping Bag knows exactly what it's doing, and the secret is getting out.
The item you must try at this hole-in-the-wall store is The Sizzler. Made with a half pound of fresh ground beef, bacon, a mix of cheeses, a special seasoning, and the works along with toasted buns, the secret must be in the preparation. There are plenty of other burgers and food options available, and the prices are reasonable. It may not make for a romantic date night, but it sure is an adventure. And hey, you can always get a little shopping out of the way while you're waiting for your burger to cook.
(802) 658-4790
166 North St, Burlington, VT 05401
Methodology
Growing up and living most of my life in Vermont, I've tried and enjoyed most of these restaurants. Some are famous by word-of-mouth, while the online reviews from Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor speak for others. As a chef and recipe designer, I'm fairly discriminating, open minded, and willing to give just about anything a try. This ranking is based on personal experience, insider knowledge, online reviews, and the everyone knows factor that locals share.