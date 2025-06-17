12 Facts You Didn't Know About Ben & Jerry's

Growing up in Vermont, I thought Ben & Jerry's was an elite secret known only to us locals. We'd get seconds down at the local gas station, and everyone knew about new flavors well before they hit shelves. The more I traveled, the more I realized that our little secret had gotten out, and everyone was ranking Ben & Jerry's as their favorite ice cream of all time. It's not just successful because of its fun packaging and witty names — it's the consistently creamy, flavorful, and textured mouthfuls that make taking just one bite impossible.

Founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield let their personalities shine through their creations. They have a taste for justice and have added a sprinkle of pizzazz to the brand. The dynamic duo has balanced their company with fun while addressing difficult topics and taking strong political stances. The Ben & Jerry's headquarters are a blast, creating an engaging space for employees to work and play. At the same time, they've curated a culture of safety and inclusivity that reflects their deeply-rooted value system.

If you haven't visited the factory in Waterbury, Vermont, it's time for a road trip. Not only will you see the production space and sample oodles of ice cream, but you'll learn even more about the brand's humble beginnings. For those of you who can't make the drive, I hope I can paint a colorful picture of the machine behind the best ice cream you've ever tasted. Beyond its desserts, the company has so much depth and character. Here are some facts you didn't know about Ben & Jerry's that will have you falling even more in love with the company.