15 Discontinued Ben & Jerry's Flavors No One Remembers Anymore

Beloved ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's has long been known for its vast flavor range. Whether you're in the mood for something chocolatey, fruity, or packed with crunchy morsels, the brand never leaves us short on choice. Today, there are nearly 100 different Ben & Jerry's options available in the United States, including various dairy-free and gluten-free options. But the exact flavor line-up that's on offer is ever-changing.

Over the years, the brand has launched, discontinued, and sometimes even reinstated multiple flavors. It certainly isn't shy about admitting which products didn't go down well, either. In fact, on the Ben & Jerry's website, you'll find the "Flavor Graveyard," where flavor flops of years gone by are remembered. But it's also a real place, located at the Ben & Jerry's factory in Vermont, and visited by over 300,000 people each year.

Many of these flavors were around for a year or less, whilst others survived over a decade before being booted from the Ben & Jerry's ice cream selection. With some, it seems pretty clear why they didn't last, but others might bring back a nostalgic fondness. So, which flavors are we talking about here? We've rounded up 15 discontinued ice creams that might just jog your memory. They'll either leave your mouth watering or feeling relieved that they've been "laid to rest." And, if you're itching to get your hands on one of these forgotten flavors, Ben & Jerry's is always encouraging customers to speak up about which ones you'd love to see brought back.