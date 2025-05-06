15 Discontinued Ben & Jerry's Flavors No One Remembers Anymore
Beloved ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's has long been known for its vast flavor range. Whether you're in the mood for something chocolatey, fruity, or packed with crunchy morsels, the brand never leaves us short on choice. Today, there are nearly 100 different Ben & Jerry's options available in the United States, including various dairy-free and gluten-free options. But the exact flavor line-up that's on offer is ever-changing.
Over the years, the brand has launched, discontinued, and sometimes even reinstated multiple flavors. It certainly isn't shy about admitting which products didn't go down well, either. In fact, on the Ben & Jerry's website, you'll find the "Flavor Graveyard," where flavor flops of years gone by are remembered. But it's also a real place, located at the Ben & Jerry's factory in Vermont, and visited by over 300,000 people each year.
Many of these flavors were around for a year or less, whilst others survived over a decade before being booted from the Ben & Jerry's ice cream selection. With some, it seems pretty clear why they didn't last, but others might bring back a nostalgic fondness. So, which flavors are we talking about here? We've rounded up 15 discontinued ice creams that might just jog your memory. They'll either leave your mouth watering or feeling relieved that they've been "laid to rest." And, if you're itching to get your hands on one of these forgotten flavors, Ben & Jerry's is always encouraging customers to speak up about which ones you'd love to see brought back.
Fossil Fuel
This fully loaded ice cream flavor was available in stores between the years of 2005 and 2010. Fossil Fuel featured a sweet cream ice cream base, crunchy chocolate cookie pieces, decadent fudge swirls, and adorable fudge dinosaurs. Sounds delicious, right? Well, it seems that Fossil Fuel was not discontinued for unpopularity reasons.
Ben & Jerry's removed this flavor from its line-up as a bold display of its stance on climate change. The idea was that by removing the "Fossil Fuels," it was highlighting the need for the world to move away from non-renewable energy sources like coal, oil, and gas, and toward greener choices.
If you're after something reminiscent of this once cherished flavor, you might enjoy Ben & Jerry's indulgent Karamel Sutra Core ice cream, which features chewy chocolate chunks, and a layer of gooey caramel running through the middle of the tub. Or, there's always Chunky Monkey with its fudge chunks and crunchy walnuts.
Peanut Butter and Jelly
You might think it's impossible to go wrong with this classic flavor combo, but after a one year stint in grocery store freezers, Ben & Jerry's relegated its Peanut Butter and Jelly ice cream to the Flavor Graveyard in 1990. Initially, this flavor seemed like it was set for success, with its sweet and salty mash-up of peanut butter ice cream, bits of peanut butter, and strawberry jelly swirls. But it turns out that the PBJ duo is best reserved for bread. Ben & Jerry's even says so, with this flavor's headstone reading, "An unbeatable duo! Yet somehow it managed to flop in a cone, so we stuck to the sammich."
Peanut butter is still a popular addition to Ben & Jerry's current ice cream flavors, but now, we more commonly see it paired with chocolate, such as in the Peanut Butter World or Peanut Butter Cup tubs. There's also a peanut butter version of the popular Half Baked ice cream, which features both chocolate and peanut butter ice creams, as well as peanut butter cookie dough and fudge brownie chunks.
Bovinity Divinity
What's not to love about white and milk chocolate ice cream and bite-sized, white and dark chocolate cow-shaped pieces?As irresistible as this chocolate-laden combination sounds, Ben & Jerry's Bovinity Divinity flavor didn't quite make the cut. After three years in production between 1998 and 2001, it was sadly axed. It's unclear why this one didn't perform quite as well as other flavors, but with so many chocolate options to choose from, perhaps it simply couldn't compete with the classics like Chocolate Fudge Brownie.
All these years later, it seems that Bovinity Divinity is still missed. One Redditor said that it was a favorite in high school in a discussion on discontinued flavors. Whilst the original remains irreplaceable, today you can get your white and dark chocolate fix from Ben & Jerry's New York Super Fudge Chunk ice cream, which also features a nutty medley of walnuts, pecans, and fudgy almonds. Milk chocolate also appears in various tubs, including the Chocolate Therapy and Chocolate Milk & Cookies flavors.
Coconutterly Fair
Ben & Jerry's Coconutterly Fair ice cream hit the market in 2011, full of promise. It was a tempting blend of chocolate ice cream, coconut caramel swirls, and crunchy chocolate-covered coconut caramel pieces. But this flavor simply didn't fly, and by the following year, it was pulled.
The campaign around this flavor's release focused heavily on its Fairtrade nature. At the time, the brand had recently committed to ensuring that every possible ingredient in its products was Fairtrade Certified, and by 2014, it would achieve this goal. This would mean supporting small-scale farmers and their families, ensuring they received a fair price for their products, such as cocoa, vanilla, and sugar.
We could only find one current Ben & Jerry's flavor that features coconut, and that's its Chewy Gooey Cookie ice cream. Rather than blending it into caramel, this version sees the ice cream itself flavored with that creamy, tropical coconut taste. And, it comes with the bonus of milk chocolate ice cream, fudge, shortbread cookie pieces, and caramel.
Cool Britannia
Cool Britannia was born in 1995, featuring an undeniably British-inspired mashup of vanilla ice cream, strawberries, and chocolate-covered shortbread. Reminiscent of the classic strawberry shortcake dessert, this flavor was released after Ben & Jerry's ran a competition to find a British flavor. It took the top spot out of more than 7,000 entries, which included suggestions such as "Choc Ness Monster" and "Minty Python".
Whilst the individual elements sound like they should've worked well together, the resulting product was supposedly a bit of a mess, being overly sweet with an unappetizing, lumpy texture. It's unsurprising that after (a probably generous) three years on the freezer shelves, this flavor was sent to the graveyard.
If you're still craving strawberry ice cream, have no fear. Ben & Jerry's still has plenty of alternatives to choose from. Strawberry Cheesecake is a popular choice, with its crumbly graham cracker pieces and juicy fruit swirls. Or, for a more chocolate affair, go for Chocolate Covered Strawberry, which has strawberry jam and crunchy chocolate fudge flakes scattered throughout.
Crème Brûlée
In a nod to the popular French dessert, this sweet creation consisted of a custard-style ice cream and caramelized sugar swirls. Ben & Jerry's Crème Brûlée ice cream had a pretty good run, too, being available for five years, between 2007 and 2012. And, according to Ben & Jerry's, this discontinued flavor is amongst the most mourned of all, with many customers still requesting a comeback. One Redditor even described this ice cream as the best Ben & Jerry's flavor, and another chimed in that they want it back. So, perhaps this isn't the end of the story for Crème Brûlée. Ben & Jerry's has been known to resurrect flavors, after all.
The brand has an array of caramel-based ice creams to choose from that offer a similar vibe, although they might not hit the spot in quite the same way. If this forgotten flavor has your mouth watering, perhaps it's time to give the indulgent Salted Caramel Core or Triple Caramel Chunk flavors a try.
Dastardly Mash
Still holding its status as the only Ben & Jerry's flavor to ever feature raisins, Dastardly Mash was fantastically fruity, nutty, and chocolatey. The ice cream base had a classic chocolate flavor mixed with crunchy chopped pecans and almonds, chocolate chips, and those chewy raisins. Amongst those now relegated to the graveyard, this flavor was the longest standing, on sale for an impressive 12 years between 1979 and 1991.
In a 2013 interview with Esquire, Ben & Jerry's cofounders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield admitted to ruining the once popular Dastardly Mash ice cream through a series of well-intended, but ultimately bad decisions. Supposedly, there had been complaints from customers about the inclusion of raisins in the ice cream, with the texture described as mushy. So, Cohen and Greenfield decided to halve the amount of raisins in each tub. This, however, did not go down well.
Then, with the release of the similarly nutty and chocolatey (but raisin-free) New York Super Fudge Chunk ice cream, Dastardly Mash sales began to dwindle, and its life came to an end. Perhaps raisins are best reserved as an optional topping?
Economic Crunch
Only available for a mere couple of months, Ben & Jerry's comedically-named Economic Crunch ice cream was released after the infamous global stock market crash in November of 1987. As the name would suggest, this flavor featured some crunchy add-ins — specifically, chocolate-covered pecans, walnuts, and almonds in a timeless vanilla ice cream.
It's likely that this flavor was never meant to be a permanent fixture in Ben & Jerry's lineup, but instead a brief marketing ploy created in response to an unexpected situation. In 1997, when the company built its Flavor Graveyard in Vermont, Economic Crunch took one of the first spots, alongside three other flavors: Dastardly Mash, Ethan Almond, and Tuskegee Chunk. But, nut lovers needn't worry. Today, you'll find a variety of delicious, similarly nut-loaded replacement options for this short-lived product, including Pistachio Pistachio, Pecan Pie, and Salted Caramel Almond.
Fresh Georgia Peach
Ben & Jerry's Fresh Georgia Peach ice cream once had a lot going for it, featuring a simple but effective pairing of classic vanilla ice cream and sunny peach chunks. And, these weren't just any old peaches; they were Georgia peaches, which are renowned for their exceptionally sweet and juicy flavor. But, in 1991, after just a few years on the market, this fruity ice cream would meet its fate in the Flavor Graveyard.
Upon the headstone is the following message: "Fresh-picked peaches, trucked from Georgia, tasted great but couldn't last, 'cuz Georgia's quite a-ways away and trucks don't go that fast." So, Ben & Jerry's clearly encountered an ingredient sourcing issue here, rather than a lack of demand. Shipping peaches the 1,200-plus miles from Georgia to Vermont was apparently proving a struggle, and with "Georgia" firmly planted in the name, sourcing peaches from elsewhere wasn't an option.
Sadly, there aren't currently any other peach-forward options available in the Ben & Jerry's flavor selection. There are, however, multiple copycat versions of the original recipe online.
Holy Cannoli
Inspired by the crisp and creamy Sicilian dessert, Holy Cannoli was launched in 1997. But, just a year later, Ben & Jerry's had admitted defeat, and this flavor was discontinued. Interestingly enough, a very similar version was released in 2012. This time, it was simply named Cannoli, and remains available to purchase today. So, what made the original version a flop, and the re-vamped version a success?
Well, Ben & Jerry's pointed the finger at pistachios. The original Holy Cannoli contained both pistachio ice cream and roasted pistachio pieces, so perhaps this was somewhat of an overkill on the nut front, considering this isn't even an essential ingredient in the classic dessert.
The current cannoli-flavored ice cream takes a simpler approach and ditches the pistachios altogether. Instead, each tub is made up of a sweet and creamy mascarpone ice cream, extra mascarpone swirls for good measure, and a generous scattering of chocolate-covered pastry pieces. Thus far, it seems to have been a hit.
Sugar Plum
The 1989 release of the holiday-themed Sugar Plum ice cream was a particularly notable learning experience for Ben & Jerry's. This flavor features on the brand's self-published list of the top flavor flops and rightfully so, as it sold just one tub during its first three weeks on the shelves. It sounds pleasant enough in theory, with the ice cream combining the seemingly complementary flavors of plum and caramel. But there was clearly something not quite right about this duo. The Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru, Peter Lind, even described Sugar Plum as "the worst flavor we ever had."
By 1990, Sugar Plum had firmly secured its place in the Flavor Graveyard. Thankfully, Ben & Jerry's has had more success with other limited edition holiday flavors, such as Festivus, which combined brown sugar cinnamon ice cream, pieces of gingerbread cookie, and swirls of ginger caramel. The popular Minter Wonderland is also available year-round, boasting a rich dark chocolate and peppermint ice cream base with swirls of cookie and marshmallow.
Urban Jumble
Okay, a lot was going on with this flavor, so let's break it down. Urban Jumble was released in the year 2000 as part of 2Twisted! line, which took other popular Ben & Jerry's flavors and combined them into one. The intent here was to merge New York Super Fudge Chunk with Coconut Almond Fudge Chip. Essentially, there was both chocolate and coconut ice cream, swirled with a variety of crunchy add-ins — white and dark chocolate chunks, pecans, and roasted almonds. This somewhat confused mashup of ingredients only stuck around for a year.
Sadly, the majority of the other flavors in the 2Twisted! line also flopped, including Monkey Wrench — the mashup of Peanut Butter Cup and Chunky Monkey, and Entangled Mints (Mint Chocolate Cookie merged with Marble Mint Chunk). But, two remain in the flavor selection today. These are the popular Half Baked ice cream, which brings together Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Everything But The..., which was originally a combination of the now-discontinued Vanilla Heath Bar Crunch and still ever-popular New York Super Fudge Chunk.
Wavy Gravy
Don't worry, there was no gravy used in the making of this ice cream. The once successful Wavy Gravy flavor was named after the 1960s activist and hippie icon of the same name. It was the Ben & Jerry's cofounder himself, Ben Cohen, who came up with the idea of a Wavy Gravy-inspired ice cream, and after getting Wavy's approval, the team got to work crafting the perfect ingredient combo. The result was an irresistible blend of caramel and cashew Brazil nut ice cream, with roasted almonds and chocolate hazelnut fudge swirls. And, for eight years, this flavor sat proudly on the freezer shelves.
Whilst its popularity did eventually dwindle, which led to Wavy Gravy reaching the Flavor Graveyard in 2001, this wasn't the last we saw of it. After winning the Ben & Jerry's Raise-a-Flavor contest in 2005, with over twice the number of votes as the runner up, Wavy Gravy was resurrected. This comeback was however short-lived, and today, this wacky creation remains a resident of the graveyard.
Wild Maine Blueberry
Offering a triple hit of blueberry goodness, Wild Maine Blueberry certainly packed in the fruity flavor. But, it lasted just one year in the Ben & Jerry's flavor line-up, from 1992 to 1993. It's unclear why this flavor flopped. Maybe the tangy combination of blueberry ice cream, blueberry puree, and wild Maine blueberries was simply not indulgent enough for sweet-toothed Ben & Jerry's customers. Take a look at the berry-based offerings available today, and you'll notice that most combine the fruits with other elements. For example, Raspberry Cheesecake Topped includes graham cracker pieces amidst the raspberry swirls, and a decadent white chocolate ganache topping.
Ben & Jerry's has yet to release another blueberry-based flavor. However, it does sell a blueberry and raspberry sorbet in its scoop shops, so make sure to check this out if you're craving some berry freshness. And, fresh blueberries also make for an excellent ice cream garnish, so this is another great way to get your berry fix.
Miz Jelena's Sweet Potato Pie
Another disappointingly short-lived creation from Ben & Jerry's, Miz Jelena's Sweet Potato Pie took inspiration from the sweet and spicy flavors in this Southern favorite. There was a ginger ice cream base and swirls of fudge throughout. After an underwhelming response to the product after its release in 1992, this flavor's fate was quickly determined, and Miz Jelena's Sweet Potato Pie was pulled from stores in 1993. But, Ben & Jerry's wasn't ready to give up on this concept, and then attempted to give the recipe a revamp. The new version was sold in scoop stores only and must've performed slightly better than the original, since it stuck around until 1996.
Miz Jelena's isn't the only pie-inspired flavor Ben & Jerry's has created over the years. Previous varieties include key lime pie, apple pie, and Boston cream pie. Whilst these have also now been discontinued, its current caramel, nut, and pie crust-loaded Pecan Pie ice cream remains a favorite today.