What Is Tahini Sauce And What Does It Taste Like?

If you've ever grabbed a falafel-stuffed pitta from a food cart, you may have drizzled a punchy dressing known as tahini sauce over it. Along with tzatziki and chili sauce, this yummy condiment can make any variety of street food sing. A blend of tahini (a paste made of ground sesame seeds), lemon juice, salt, and garlic, the sauce has a creamy texture, nutty flavor, and rich mouthfeel.

Tahini is commonly whizzed up with chickpeas and oil — along with aromatics like garlic or lemon juice — to make hummus, which is perfect for pairing with veggies, spreading on sandwiches or slathering onto flatbreads. To turn tahini into tahini sauce, simply nix the chickpeas and combine it with a dash of lemon juice, garlic, and salt. This combination of ingredients creates a velvety sauce that's tangy, savory, and aromatic, which you can thin down to your liking with a dash of water. However, you can also incorporate green herbs, like cilantro and parsley, to your tahini to lend it a fresher flavor or add yogurt to boost its creaminess further. Tahini sauce imbues dishes like souvlaki with a distinctive saucy richness. However, it also makes an awesome drizzle on Lebanese koftas and veggie skewers, can be used as a salad dressing, or served with a fresh platter of crudité.