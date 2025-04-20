The Only State Without A Single Dairy Queen Location Is Known For Ice Cream
Known for all kinds of Blizzards, hot dogs, and delicious soft serve ice cream, Dairy Queen has a presence that spans the United States — with the exception of only one state. According to the popular ice cream chain's website, 49 states house at least one Dairy Queen joint, affording ice cream lovers ample opportunities to satiate their sweet tooth. The state missing from the lineup, however, is not entirely devoid of ice cream places. That Dairy Queen-less state is Vermont: home to Ben & Jerry's.
Indeed, Vermont falls short of Dairy Queen options, though neighboring New Hampshire and Maine house more than 10 and 21 locations, respectively. It was in Vermont, however, where Ben & Jerry's first began, and while the state doesn't make any DQ Blizzards, it does have the Ben & Jerry's factory. Located in Waterbury, that factory is replete with a Flavor Graveyard and makes up to 350,000 pints of ice cream a day. It's, therefore, safe to say that Vermont is not missing out on any sweet treats.
As for where else Dairy Queen reigns supreme in the United States? Vermont may be excluded, but more than 4,000 Dairy Queen locations span the country — with one particular state leading the charge.
Texas leads with the most Dairy Queen locations
Dairy Queen remains the queen, as evidenced by its dominance across the United States. According to data aggregator ScrapeHero, some 4,168 Dairy Queens stretch across the country. It's Texas, however, that contains the United States' highest concentration; the Lone Star State has 535 Dairy Queen options, per the ice cream chain's website. That number accounts for roughly 13% of the country's total Dairy Queens. Given Texas' extreme summertime heat, ice cream may therefore be the absolutely best way to cool off.
Other states that also reflect Dairy Queen's prowess include Ohio and Illinois, which each have approximately 250 DQ locations. Therefore, there's no single geographic region that determines the number of Dairy Queen stores per state; rather, the brand is ubiquitous across the country. Notably, both Alaska and Hawaii have Dairy Queen locations — eight and six, respectively — which is still more than Vermont, which has none.
As for other differences between Ben & Jerry's and Dairy Queen? The former, while based in Vermont, knows no geographic bounds, as you can purchase pre-packaged pints across national grocery stores. Flavor options likewise vary, as Dairy Queen primarily makes soft serve, whereas Ben & Jerry's is perceived as a more deluxe, dessert-packed brand. So, if you prefer a pint of Ben & Jerry's Cherry Garcia to a Dairy Queen Oreo Cookie Blizzard, Vermont may be the better state for you.