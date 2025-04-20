The Only State Without A Single Dairy Queen Location Is Known For Ice Cream

Known for all kinds of Blizzards, hot dogs, and delicious soft serve ice cream, Dairy Queen has a presence that spans the United States — with the exception of only one state. According to the popular ice cream chain's website, 49 states house at least one Dairy Queen joint, affording ice cream lovers ample opportunities to satiate their sweet tooth. The state missing from the lineup, however, is not entirely devoid of ice cream places. That Dairy Queen-less state is Vermont: home to Ben & Jerry's.

Indeed, Vermont falls short of Dairy Queen options, though neighboring New Hampshire and Maine house more than 10 and 21 locations, respectively. It was in Vermont, however, where Ben & Jerry's first began, and while the state doesn't make any DQ Blizzards, it does have the Ben & Jerry's factory. Located in Waterbury, that factory is replete with a Flavor Graveyard and makes up to 350,000 pints of ice cream a day. It's, therefore, safe to say that Vermont is not missing out on any sweet treats.

As for where else Dairy Queen reigns supreme in the United States? Vermont may be excluded, but more than 4,000 Dairy Queen locations span the country — with one particular state leading the charge.