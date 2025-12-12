9 Sandwiches At Potbelly, Ranked

When I first started my career, I traveled constantly around the country reviewing restaurants and attending conferences. Wherever I went, I was greeted with immense amounts of food. Restaurant owners and chefs were proud of their creations, as they should have been, and they wanted to show them off. The foods were generally rich, indulgent, and heavy, and the trips were hectic and tiresome.

The only routine I had for many years was the Chicago airport I had to go through to grab a puddle jumper that would land me home. And that airport had a Potbelly. There I would seek refuge, a Diet Coke, and a peanut butter sandwich. It was simple. It was solace. It was easy on me, relaxing, and signaled that I would shortly be back where I belonged. So, Potbelly earned a very soft spot in my heart many years ago, and I was very excited at the chance to try the breadth of its menu.

If a peanut butter sandwich had been so impactful and pleasing, the other sandwiches had to be even more impressive. I expected great things from Potbelly's signature toasted sammies: fresh tastes, premium ingredients, and unique flair. Putting my own topping choices aside, I let Potbelly give me what it thought best and went looking for my new favorite sandwich — a warm meat and melted cheese creation that would take a spot in my heart and have me craving more. What I got was something more than surprising.