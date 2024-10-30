12 Ingredients You Should Never Use In Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is a beloved dish with endless variations, whether served in sandwiches, on top of greens, or as a stand-alone meal. It's one of those recipes that can be customized to fit personal preferences, combining ingredients that range from the simple to the extravagant. However, making the perfect chicken salad isn't just about what you add — it's also about what you don't include.

There are certain ingredients that can ruin the flavor, texture, or overall appeal of chicken salad. Some additions can create too much moisture, while others might introduce overpowering tastes or off-putting textures. Chicken salad thrives on balance — between tender chicken, crunchy vegetables, and creamy dressing — and achieving this harmony requires careful ingredient selection.

The reality is chicken salad can be really great or kind of gross, honestly. Personally, I've made both, and this is your chance to learn from the mistakes I made during the years I spent cooking professionally in New Orleans and New York. I have since been writing about food after leaving the fancy kitchen for good in 2022. This guide introduces 12 ingredients that should be avoided to make a great chicken salad. Whether you're a seasoned cook or just experimenting with your own recipes, knowing what not to use can help you avoid common pitfalls and craft a chicken salad that hits all the right notes. Let's dive into the ingredients that can sabotage your dish and discover why they're best left out of your bowl.

