The Possible Origins Of Chicken Salad With Grapes

We love chicken salad for its succulent poultry, creamy mayo, crunchy celery, and tangy lemon juice — but without a sweet element, the delicate balance of flavors here would be completely thrown off. Nowadays, we add all kinds of sugary ingredients into our recipes to give us those subtly sweet notes, from diced apples to dried cranberries to quartered grapes. But the latter was the ingredient used in one of the original versions of chicken salad, which was whipped up all the way back in 1863.

The legend goes that a man named Liam Gray created the recipe by stirring his poultry leftovers together with mayo, grapes, and tarragon. He owned a meat shop in Wakefield, Rhode Island, through which he introduced his invention to customers and allowed its popularity to blossom. As his shop quickly turned into a deli, Gray expanded his offerings to include chicken salad stuffed into sandwiches as well. While this story may be the jumping-off point of this dish's notoriety in the United States, it's worth noting that people in China were making different versions, involving poultry combined with a spiced dressing, long beforehand. Plus, there's a record of an 1845 recipe that mixes cooked chicken with celery, hard-boiled egg yolks, and dressing. However, it's possible that Gray was the first to have the ingenuity to include grapes.