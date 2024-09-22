Liven Up Your Chicken Salad With One Powerhouse Ingredient

There's plenty of room for horsing around when you're making chicken salad. The beauty of this dish (besides the fact that it's super simple to whip up and requires hardly any heat) is that it's incredibly easy to customize. Among our favorite ways to boost the flavor of chicken salad, we love incorporating salty meats, swicy (sweet and spicy) chutney, and chopped fresh herbs. And yet, sometimes you just want something a little more pungent.

When mustard alone just isn't doing it for you, reach for horseradish instead. Horseradish normally isn't for the faint of heart, as its sharp flavor is unabashedly potent (if only for a short time). It's often served with proteins like braised beef or steak so that the meat can dilute it and you only get a tinge of its spice in each bite — and that's exactly how it can work in your chicken salad as well. When you stir in the right amount, you'll be able to balance out the creamier, milder aspects of this dish with a strong (but not too strong) punch of flavor.