Horseradish Effortlessly Takes Braised Beef To The Next Level

You might pair braised beef with prepared horseradish or horseradish sauce, but fresh also works — just check for these signs when you buy fresh horseradish at the store. This option is strongest in flavor and spice, so use it if you like more of a kick. For 5 pounds of beef, such as brisket, you might only need ¼ cup of freshly-grated horseradish to add to the base with the broth and other liquids. You'll likely have leftovers of the root vegetable, so don't forget to store horseradish in the best way to maintain its freshness.

Then there's bottled prepared horseradish, which is easier to work with but has milder flavor and spice levels. It's made of the root, vinegar, salt, and sometimes other add-ins. Mix it into the pot with the liquids just as you would with the fresh alternative. It's milder, but you still won't need very much to give the dish an impressively pungent kick. Use about 2 to 3 tablespoons for a 2 ½-pound chuck roast, for example. To give braised beef the essence of horseradish in an easier manner, use horseradish sauce instead. This is when the root is combined with the likes of mayonnaise or sour cream, and should be served as a condiment. Buy a store-bought bottle of horseradish sauce or make it yourself to elevate any braised beef recipe.