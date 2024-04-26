Sweeten Up Your Next Chicken Salad Recipe With Canned Fruit Cocktail

Chicken salad is a classic for a reason. Not only is it delicious and comforting, it's also super easy to make. Yet, while you don't need endless ingredients to prepare it, that doesn't mean a recipe should only consist of shredded chicken and copious amounts of mayonnaise. Instead, a good chicken salad should boast variety, which is more than achievable by introducing one or two flavorful — dare we say, wild card — ingredients. To craft a chicken salad that's anything but predictable, take a sweeter approach. Simply add in some canned fruit cocktail and prepare to be amazed.

An albeit unexpected way to use up canned fruit cocktail, adding the ingredient to chicken salad actually does wonders in revamping an uninspired recipe. Drawing inspiration from the many recipes that include fresh or dried fruit, fruit cocktail acts as a cheap and convenient alternative. Nevertheless, it still manages to improve chicken salad tenfold. The question is, how?

Along with boosting visual appeal in otherwise beige-looking salads, the colorful ingredient provides a dimension of flavor thanks to its unique combination of fruits. Most impressively, the canned fruit can also help in balancing flavors. Given its mainly sweet profile, chunks of soft and syrupy fruit offset the saltiness and savoriness of the chicken salad. Plus, this sugary quality can even contrast other flavors within a recipe like the zestiness of diced onions or bitterness of chopped celery, leading to a more harmonious bite.