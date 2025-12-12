The Italian Dish That Benefits From A Few Dashes Of Fish Sauce

Italian cooking certainly isn't the first cuisine that comes to mind when you think of fish sauce. For the worldly cooks and eaters out there, your first thought is probably of Thai and Vietnamese fish sauces. It is a common ingredient in both of those cuisines, but this unique, umami-packed condiment has a place in cuisines from all over the world, even if you don't realize it yet — and that includes your favorite bolognese sauce.

That's right, one of the many creative uses for fish sauce is adding a splash to your spaghetti bolognese. Now, when you first crack the bottle open, fish sauce can smell powerful, depending on the brand you buy, and it might seem like an odd pairing for bolognese. But when diluted into a whole pot of sauce, that fishy smell disappears, and the umami infusion remains.

You see, fish sauces, which are made by fermenting small oily fish, are naturally high in glutamates, the key to umami flavor. With a bolognese sauce, umami is already one of the main targets, and is a large part of why we find it such a satisfyingly savory sauce. Tomatoes are high in glutamates, as are the meats you put in the sauce, like pork and beef. Together, these already give a solid umami base, but mixing in a tablespoon or two of fish sauce will really supercharge that flavor.