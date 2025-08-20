The Secret Ingredient For An Ultra-Savory Lasagna

Start with your go-to lasagna recipe, or try one of ours. Add it to our lasagna bolognese recipe for a classic option. Or for a less-traditional take, add fish sauce to our spaghetti squash lasagna recipe. When it's time to cook, it won't require too much fish sauce to elevate the flavor of lasagna. In fact, just about a tablespoon of fish sauce for lasagna, yielding around eight servings, should be plenty. For a larger batch, double the amount, but don't go overboard since you won't be able to taste its impact until it's baked. Either Thai or Vietnamese fish sauce works well in lasagna, so go with whatever is already in your kitchen cabinet.

If you don't have fish sauce on hand, or just don't like the idea, there are other condiments that can pass on a savory flavor to the dish. One way to give a savory, umami essence is with that Worcestershire sauce you might reserve for steak dishes. Another Asian condiment that can also work is soy sauce, but be mindful of the salt levels. We wouldn't want your new version of the dish upgraded with fish sauce to go to waste, so check out our best tips for baking lasagna first.