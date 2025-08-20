The Secret Ingredient For An Ultra-Savory Lasagna
Tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, and some sort of protein like ground beef are often what make a classic version of lasagna. Your family, or go-to Italian restaurant, might put their own spin on the dish with any given ingredient or cooking technique. But we've got a secret ingredient to give lasagna a savory punch of umami that you might not guess: fish sauce.
Yes, that's right, the Asian condiment often used in Vietnamese dishes and Thai cuisine can benefit this Italian-American dish, too. Just a dash of fish sauce offers acidity, saltiness, and umami to many dishes, including tonight's lasagna. It will cut through that rich tomato sauce and fatty cheese like ricotta, which is why it's a good option. The sauce will give deeper layers of flavor with minimal effort — and don't worry, it won't make your lasagna taste fishy. Fish sauce can be added to any version of lasagna, including your favorite aunt's recipe, but it's also a good idea if you want to incorporate seafood like shrimp.
How much fish sauce you should add to homemade lasagna and other options to upgrade the dish
Start with your go-to lasagna recipe, or try one of ours. Add it to our lasagna bolognese recipe for a classic option. Or for a less-traditional take, add fish sauce to our spaghetti squash lasagna recipe. When it's time to cook, it won't require too much fish sauce to elevate the flavor of lasagna. In fact, just about a tablespoon of fish sauce for lasagna, yielding around eight servings, should be plenty. For a larger batch, double the amount, but don't go overboard since you won't be able to taste its impact until it's baked. Either Thai or Vietnamese fish sauce works well in lasagna, so go with whatever is already in your kitchen cabinet.
If you don't have fish sauce on hand, or just don't like the idea, there are other condiments that can pass on a savory flavor to the dish. One way to give a savory, umami essence is with that Worcestershire sauce you might reserve for steak dishes. Another Asian condiment that can also work is soy sauce, but be mindful of the salt levels. We wouldn't want your new version of the dish upgraded with fish sauce to go to waste, so check out our best tips for baking lasagna first.