Tomato Salad Gets A Huge Burst Of Umami With This Unexpected Liquid Pairing

It is truly hard to beat a salad made from fresh tomatoes, especially if they're homegrown or from a farmers' market. With so many kinds of colorful heirloom tomatoes in all shapes and sizes and with varying flavor profiles, a summer tomato salad needs little more than a pinch of sea salt and perhaps a glug of a high-quality extra virgin olive oil. But if you want to amp up the tomatoes' wonderful umami profile, add a splash of fish sauce and toss them together. Combining the ingredients adds a one-two punch of savoriness to just about anything, even dishes in which using fish sauce may be unexpected.

Like fish sauce, tomatoes are loaded with glutamates — more specifically glutamic acid — which are the primary compounds that create the umami taste. This is similar to the effect created when adding a pinch of the once-maligned monosodium glutamate, better known as MSG, which has now been redeemed as safe and is being rediscovered through its absolute best uses in the kitchen. A splash of fish sauce in the dressing will add the umami you crave in a tomato salad, but not necessarily the fishy taste.