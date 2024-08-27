The Ingredients Giada De Laurentiis Uses To Give Cucumber Salad An Italian Twist

Light, crisp, and delectably refreshing, it's no wonder cucumbers are a favorite when it comes to snacking. Lately, the water-rich gourd has seen a surge in popularity thanks to the cucumber-based creations of TikToker Logan Moffitt, whose various cucumber-salad-in-a-jar recipes have been going viral across the platform. And he's even inspired Giada De Laurentiis to put her own twist on the trend.

The Food Network star and chef took to Instagram to share how she gives her cucumber salad plenty of Italian flair. Her secret ingredients? Calabrian chili paste and colatura di alici, aka anchovy sauce. "The best trend is one that helps me use the cucumbers in my garden," the chef captioned her Instagram video, in which she demonstrates how she makes her own version of cucumber salad. After adding her sliced cucumbers into a large glass jar with a lid, à la Moffitt, De Laurentiis seasons them with a teaspoonful of Calabrian chili paste, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice, salt with oregano and lemon already mixed in, olive oil, and a splash of colatura. In contrast with the zesty cucumber and acidic lemon, the chili paste presents a punch of spice, while the anchovy sauce rounds it all out by adding umami flavor.

The two key ingredients certainly make for unique additions to cucumber salad, but fans of De Laurentiis may hardly be surprised that she reached for them here. Indeed, she counts both Calabrian chili paste and anchovy sauce among her favorite Italian condiments.