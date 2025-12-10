10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Tinned Fish

Versatile, protein-rich, and conveniently shelf-stable, tinned fish is a reliable addition to any pantry. Being pre-cooked and ready to eat, it can help you whip up a nutritious, satisfying meal in minutes, or even be the star of a gourmet-style dinner. Perhaps you're folding tuna into a quick pasta dish, flaking salmon over a salad, or serving sardines on toast with a squeeze of lemon. No matter the approach, these compact cans offer an impressive amount of flavor and nutrients. And, with so many varieties available, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy them.

In recent years, tinned fish has had something of a resurgence, with its popularity growing amongst chefs and home cooks alike. However, despite this newfound fame, the seafood staple still falls victim to a few common kitchen mishaps. If not prepared or stored correctly, tinned fish can lose flavor, develop an unappealing texture, or even be deemed unsafe to eat. To bring out its best, the fish requires slightly different handling than its fresh counterpart. And, there are some important choices to consider before you've even left the grocery store. By sticking to a few simple rules, you'll ensure you make the most of every can. So, here's what to avoid when incorporating tinned fish into your everyday cooking.