Often overlooked, canned sardines are a pantry staple with a lot to offer. They are an easy go-to meal when you're too tired to cook but not quite ready to surrender to takeout. They are not only one of the healthiest seafood options, but they're also incredibly versatile. Sure, you can eat them straight out of the can (no judgment), but with a little creativity, they can be transformed into something verging on gourmet.

That said, if you've ever tried going down the cooking route and ended up with a mushy mess, you're not alone. According to Chef Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans, overcooking sardines is likely the problem. "Sardines will turn mushy or fall apart if exposed to high heat for too long," Langley told Tasting Table. "You're not cooking them, you're warming or highlighting them. A quick kiss of heat is all you need."

Another common mistake when preparing sardines is rinsing them in an attempt to mellow their flavor — big mistake. Langley warns: "You'll lose all the nuance and richness. Instead, embrace it — season thoughtfully and layer textures with herbs, citrus, or a crunch of toasted bread."

Canned sardines are deeply connected to what's in the oil in their tin; the oil is not just a packing liquid, it enhances both the flavor and texture of the sardines. "Drizzle it back into your dish, mash it into a vinaigrette, or saute some garlic in it. It's liquid gold," says Langley.