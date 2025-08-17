Avoid This Common Mistake With Canned Sardines That Makes Them Taste Like Mush
Often overlooked, canned sardines are a pantry staple with a lot to offer. They are an easy go-to meal when you're too tired to cook but not quite ready to surrender to takeout. They are not only one of the healthiest seafood options, but they're also incredibly versatile. Sure, you can eat them straight out of the can (no judgment), but with a little creativity, they can be transformed into something verging on gourmet.
That said, if you've ever tried going down the cooking route and ended up with a mushy mess, you're not alone. According to Chef Charlotte Langley, founder of Nice Cans, overcooking sardines is likely the problem. "Sardines will turn mushy or fall apart if exposed to high heat for too long," Langley told Tasting Table. "You're not cooking them, you're warming or highlighting them. A quick kiss of heat is all you need."
Another common mistake when preparing sardines is rinsing them in an attempt to mellow their flavor — big mistake. Langley warns: "You'll lose all the nuance and richness. Instead, embrace it — season thoughtfully and layer textures with herbs, citrus, or a crunch of toasted bread."
Canned sardines are deeply connected to what's in the oil in their tin; the oil is not just a packing liquid, it enhances both the flavor and texture of the sardines. "Drizzle it back into your dish, mash it into a vinaigrette, or saute some garlic in it. It's liquid gold," says Langley.
Simple ways to enjoy canned sardines
The beauty of canned sardines lies in their simplicity; they are readily available, fully cooked, and instantly elevated with just a touch of seasoning. Langley says to think of them as "delicate little jewels," not something you're cooking, but highlighting. So how do you make the most of them?
For a no-fuss meal, Langley recommends serving them on toast. "Maybe hit with a little lemon zest, chili oil, or pickled shallot," she suggests. Or, as she puts it, "Treat them like sashimi — you want to taste their richness." But if sardines aren't your idea of a main meal, you can always use them to enhance a meal's flavor or add them to dishes for a protein-packed upgrade.
"Toss them into a just-finished pasta, nestle into warm rice, or lay on toast with a smear of something creamy — no prolonged cooking required," says Langley. When incorporating them into sauces, Langley says it's best to add them in as the final touch, just stir them in before serving. Meanwhile, if you're pan-crisping them, a minute or less per side will do the trick. You'll appreciate just how effortless they can be.
While there are endless ways to get fancy with canned sardines, there's nothing wrong with keeping it simple. Sometimes, after a long day, all it takes is popping the lid open, adding a splash of good olive oil, a squeeze of lemon, and a pinch of salt. Grab a fork, and voilà! No fuss, just delicious, bold, citrusy flavor.