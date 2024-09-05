The Absolute Best Way To Season Sardines

If you're cooking fresh sardines (not the salty ones from cans or jars), you'll have to season the fish. After all, sardines taste drastically different when they're not canned. To figure out the best way to season sardines, we spoke to an expert, Chef Charlotte Langley, the president and founder of Langley Foods. According to Langley, "Sardines pair wonderfully with bright, fresh flavors. I love using lemon zest, garlic, fresh herbs like parsley and dill, and a touch of chili for heat."

It's no secret that lemon works well with fish. The zesty, tangy notes from the citrus fruit can help mask fishy odors and excessive fishiness. While fresh sardines are milder than anchovies, they are still briny and oceanic in flavor. To add layered flavor, use aromatic ingredients, like garlic and fresh herbs, which also help temper fishiness. To add heat, season sardines with chili flakes or a drizzle of chili crisp.

To apply Langley's recommendation this week, try making our simple and delicious chili-garlic pan-fried fish recipe using fresh sardines and the ingredients Langley suggested. Then, for a finishing touch, Langley recommended, "A drizzle of good-quality olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt can also go a long way."