The Absolute Best Way To Season Sardines
If you're cooking fresh sardines (not the salty ones from cans or jars), you'll have to season the fish. After all, sardines taste drastically different when they're not canned. To figure out the best way to season sardines, we spoke to an expert, Chef Charlotte Langley, the president and founder of Langley Foods. According to Langley, "Sardines pair wonderfully with bright, fresh flavors. I love using lemon zest, garlic, fresh herbs like parsley and dill, and a touch of chili for heat."
It's no secret that lemon works well with fish. The zesty, tangy notes from the citrus fruit can help mask fishy odors and excessive fishiness. While fresh sardines are milder than anchovies, they are still briny and oceanic in flavor. To add layered flavor, use aromatic ingredients, like garlic and fresh herbs, which also help temper fishiness. To add heat, season sardines with chili flakes or a drizzle of chili crisp.
To apply Langley's recommendation this week, try making our simple and delicious chili-garlic pan-fried fish recipe using fresh sardines and the ingredients Langley suggested. Then, for a finishing touch, Langley recommended, "A drizzle of good-quality olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt can also go a long way."
Seasoning fresh and canned sardines
Sardines, with their natural salinity, do well when paired with Mediterranean flavors and ingredients, as Langley pointed out. She added, "For a more Mediterranean vibe, try adding capers, olives, or a splash of white wine." While capers and olives can be quite salty, the splash of white wine, with its acidity, will help balance all the brackishness and the oiliness of sardines. We recommend choosing a sweeter white wine, as the sweetness can help further balance the savory flavors of the fish and the Mediterranean ingredients. A fine, dry wine, like Vermentino (one of the best white wines for cooking), would also work great in seasoning sardines.
Although seasoning fresh sardines can often make or break your fish dish, it's also important to note the qualities to look for when buying fresh sardines, such as shiny skin. No amount of seasoning can fix bad or poor-quality fish.
Finally, while Langley's seasoning tips are best applied to cooking fresh sardines, you can also elevate canned sardines in a pinch with her recommendations. A squirt of lemon juice, a teaspoon of fresh lemon zest, fresh minced garlic, or chopped herbs like sage and parsley can help slice through the oiliness of canned sardines and balance the inherent brininess.