Sardines Taste Drastically Different When They're Not Canned

If you're even peripherally clued into the food scene, then you know that tinned fish is having a moment. "Tinned fish" has been trending on TikTok, accruing tens of millions of views, and canned seafood sales in the U.S. have been on the rise. It might seem a little odd to think of sardines as a hip food popular with the young crowd. But, what about the fresh stuff? Both versions of sardines are solid options for discerning home cooks on a budget, but the taste is hugely different.

In theory, tinning is a thrifty way to preserve fish at its peak point. But, in execution, the quality of the fish does slightly deteriorate during its prolonged submersion in the canning liquid. As a result, fresh sardines have a sweeter, milder taste than the canned variety. For the same reason, fresh sardines are texturally firmer than canned sardines, which are typically higher in sodium.

Fresh sardines are also generally a higher quality fish, as they're typically caught locally and prepared by small-scale fishmongers. But, these factors don't necessarily mean that fresh is the universally preferable option from a culinary standpoint.