Canned sardines have so many uses, and that might have something to do with how convenient they are. Just pop open the tin, flake them into the sizzling hot pan, and stir them into your rice. If your canned sardines are brined with oil or a sauce, immediately draining them out might just be one of the biggest mistakes you could make when using canned sardines. Save it and add a little bit into the dish for extra flavors. It's naturally salty, so don't forget to adjust the remaining seasonings to keep the profile balanced. Moreover, sardines cook very quickly, so you need to work fast. Consider gently sauteing the fish for less than a minute, put it aside, and then throw it back into the pan near the end.

And what would the rest of the pan need to have? Nothing out of the ordinary — still rice, vegetables, aromatics, and staple condiments and seasonings. The aromatics, in particular, can be a secret weapon should you ever need a simple way to elevate the dish's taste profile. Garlic, onion, and scallions make the perfect trio for a simple yet captivating sardine fried rice. An Island-style twist, bearing influence from the Caribbean dish sardine rice, might have you reaching for a tomato-based canned sardines, fresh tomatoes, and scotch bonnet chile pepper. Those who love the heat might revel in the tangy heat of kimchi instead, and maybe add a scoop of gochujang and red pepper flakes while you're at it.