Why It's A Mistake To Rinse Your Canned Fish

So you've heard all the love for canned fish over the last few years and find yourself with a pantry full of sardines and mussels from the best canned seafood brands, and now you need to learn how to use it all. With crackers or some toasted bread, you can turn that fish into a satisfying meal, but there are plenty of ways to use canned seafood to improve your cooking, either as the centerpiece of the recipe or to add a flavor boost to other dishes. And how about handling the fish? Part of the popularity of these products is how easy they are — just pop open a can and serve. Yet with seafood there's always a little hesitation around making sure you prep it right. For canned seafood one of the biggest questions is whether you need to wash it before you use it, so Tasting Table reached out to an expert, chef Charlotte Langley, the president and founder of Langley Foods, to ask her opinion on the matter.

According to Langley, any concern over washing your canned fish is misplaced, and can actually have a detrimental effect on your dish. "In general, I don't recommend rinsing canned fish, as it washes away some of the flavor," she told us. The simple fact is that canned fish is cooked and sterilized before being sealed in oil or its own juices, so there is no need to concern yourself with washing it.