Must-Try Costco New Arrivals For Your December 2025 Shopping List
Costco rolls out new items year-round, but there's something especially exciting about the products on the shelves during December. Not only is everybody's favorite warehouse store stocked with never-before-seen holiday-themed goodies, but shoppers can pick up other grocery finds that will fuel them through all that party planning, gift wrapping, and feast cooking. From gift baskets to festive drinks and craveable snacks, we found several Costco gems to grab before December passes by.
Huge Costco fans know that the store is an underrated spot for gift shopping, and we're not just talking about toys, clothing, and electronics. Costco is stacked with gifts under $50 for the foodie in your life, as well as more expensive kitchen goods to warm your favorite cook's heart this season. The warehouse chain is also a savior for those who could use some help when hosting family and friends. We've spotted some mouthwatering premade baked goods, appetizers, and side dishes that are perfect for winter meals, whether they're casual or fancy. But beware — shoppers on social media are already buzzing about many of these hot finds, so you'll want to write down any must-haves and head to your local Costco before they sell out (or before a sudden blizzard snows you in).
Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac and Cheese
This past November, Costco dropped a decadent side dish perfect for Thanksgiving, though it deserves a spot on the table all winter long. The Kirkland Signature Lobster Mac and Cheese is a ready-to-bake tray of pasta enrobed in a creamy, cheesy sauce and mixed with meaty chunks of real lobster. With a restaurant-worthy taste and large serving size of 4 pounds, this dish can treat a whole crowd of people to a truly luxurious dining experience.
Olipop Soda Holiday Variety Pack
Your family and friends may have strong opinions on which Olipop flavors are the best and worst, but Costco's new holiday assortment of gut-healthy, prebiotic sodas should satisfy almost everyone. The Olipop Soda Holiday Variety Pack comes with five cans each of three flavors: crowd-pleasing Vintage Cola and Ginger Ale, plus the more unique and wintry Crisp Apple. The cute seasonal cans emblazoned with a happy Yeti are a bonus.
Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection Sampler Gift Pack
While Costco sells some fantastic gift baskets for foodies, they can get quite pricey. To treat a special someone without burning through your budget, order the $34.99 Stonewall Kitchen Holiday Collection Sampler Gift Pack. This item packs six premium preserves and condiments in a gorgeous floral box, including Raspberry Peach Champagne Jam, Red Pepper Jelly, and Caramelized Onion Mustard. They're not teeny-tiny portions, either — jar sizes range from 3.5 to 4 ounces.
Lodge Chef Collection 2-piece Cast Iron Skillet Set
For the passionate home chef, there's no better present than high-quality cookware that will last for generations. You can gift that twofold with Costco's online-only Lodge Chef Collection 2-piece Cast Iron Skillet Set, which comes with one 12-inch pan and one 14-inch skillet, pre-seasoned and ready to go. In business for over 120 years, Lodge is the one cast iron skillet brand Ina Garten can't go without, so you know it's the cream of the crop.
Kirkland Signature Vanilla Crème Brûlée Bar Cake
Even those who buy the same Kirkland Signature bakery items every winter have to try the new Costco bar cake that has shoppers running to the warehouse. The Kirkland Signature Vanilla Crème Brûlée Bar Cake features layers of crème brûlée-flavored crunch and mousse, fluffy vanilla sponge cake, and white buttercream accented with festive gold sugar. This chic dessert with a winter-appropriate snowy look is beautiful and delicious enough to finish any holiday feast.
Capello's Cheddar Biscuits
From Christmas cookies and cakes to hearty breads, a lot of wheat flour gets thrown around during the winter, making it a wistful time for folks who follow a gluten-free diet. Luckily, Costco has begun stocking Capello's Cheddar Biscuits, a product beloved by gluten-free eaters and the non-gluten-sensitive alike. Made with aged cheddar and a sprinkle of chives, these frozen biscuits bake up fluffy and moist on the inside with a delightful crispness on the outside.
Pop & Bottle Dubai Style Chocolate Pistachio Almond Milk Latte
Not feeling any Dubai chocolate fatigue yet? You'll be chuffed as nuts to see cases of Pop & Bottle Dubai Style Chocolate Pistachio Almond Milk Lattes at your local Costco. These vegan bottled drinks combine cold brew coffee, pistachio butter, and cacao with almond milk to deliver the taste of the viral chocolate bar in latte form. This limited-edition product debuted in early November, so run to Costco ASAP if you're keen on getting a taste.
Vicky's Kitchen Ancient Grains Mushroom Risotto
Rich, savory, and filling, a bowl of mushroom risotto warms your bones in the dead of winter, and Costco now offers a heat-and-eat version that takes all that vigorous stirring off your shoulders. Vicky's Kitchen Ancient Grains Mushroom Risotto uses wheatberries and barley in place of rice, combining the grains with cremini mushrooms, asparagus, parmesan, and cream for a nourishing dish that's ready to enjoy in minutes.
Kirkland Signature Holiday Cookie Tray
Whether they're for your family, party guests, or even Santa, the holidays aren't complete without cookies, and the Kirkland Signature Holiday Cookie Tray is always a great buy. Costco shoppers are thrilled to pick up this year's cookie tray, as the flavor assortment of Chocolate Chunk, Butter Pecan, Coconut Almond Chocolate, Red Velvet, and Toffee Sandie is inventive yet sure to please. With 60 cookies in the box for $25, this item is also an excellent value.
Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine
If you have a loved one who adores a good cocktail but lacks the means to hand-mix them at home, order the Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine from Costco. To use this gadget, you fill it with liquor and specially-crafted cocktail capsules of bitters, juice, syrups, and other ingredients for popular drinks. After selecting your desired strength, the machine mixes and dispenses the beverage right into your glass. The appliance automatically cleans itself after each use, and every part is dishwasher-safe.
Royal Asia Crispy Golden Appetizer Trio
Why buy several boxes of party appetizers when you can get three kinds in one package? Costco now offers the 32-ounce Royal Asia Crispy Golden Appetizer Trio box, which comes with mushroom potstickers, lotus and prawn cakes, and miniature shrimp spring rolls. These delectable bites crisp up to golden-brown perfection after 10 minutes in the air fryer or 20 minutes in the oven, and even come with packets of black vinegar soy dipping sauce.
Tropical Fields Ube Flavored Coconut Rolls
Costco has offered coconut roll snacks from the Tropical Fields brand before, but the new ube-flavored version sports an eye-catching purple color and a lightly sweet, earthy, authentic ube taste. Made with light and crispy dough, black sesame seeds, and real ube powder, these crunchy delights are perfect to munch on while gift wrapping. Or, set them out as a fun snack that's less predictable and sugary-sweet than other cookies.