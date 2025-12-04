Must-Try Costco New Arrivals For Your December 2025 Shopping List

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Costco rolls out new items year-round, but there's something especially exciting about the products on the shelves during December. Not only is everybody's favorite warehouse store stocked with never-before-seen holiday-themed goodies, but shoppers can pick up other grocery finds that will fuel them through all that party planning, gift wrapping, and feast cooking. From gift baskets to festive drinks and craveable snacks, we found several Costco gems to grab before December passes by.

Huge Costco fans know that the store is an underrated spot for gift shopping, and we're not just talking about toys, clothing, and electronics. Costco is stacked with gifts under $50 for the foodie in your life, as well as more expensive kitchen goods to warm your favorite cook's heart this season. The warehouse chain is also a savior for those who could use some help when hosting family and friends. We've spotted some mouthwatering premade baked goods, appetizers, and side dishes that are perfect for winter meals, whether they're casual or fancy. But beware — shoppers on social media are already buzzing about many of these hot finds, so you'll want to write down any must-haves and head to your local Costco before they sell out (or before a sudden blizzard snows you in).