12 Costco Gifts Under $50 For The Foodie In Your Life
Even if you shop at Costco every week, it might not be the first place you head to for holiday presents. However, if you have a food and drink aficionado on your gifting list, the famous warehouse chain offers tons of gourmet delights that will put a smile on any foodie's face. Best of all, we've found 12 luxurious options that cost under $50.
Costco has plenty in the way of classic holiday goodies, including premium chocolate assortments, tempting tins of cookies, and savory snack boxes. These crowd-pleasers are great to buy for the person who seems to have everything. You can also nab gifts that are more specialized, including coffee makers and tea collections for loved ones who can't resist a good cuppa. We even found a gift set of red wines for the vino lover on your list, featuring quality bottles at a great bargain (the low price can be your little secret, of course).
While Costco is normally a great place for last-minute holiday purchases, you do have to plan ahead for some items. Many of the chain's gift baskets are available for online order only. You'll also want to learn which holidays Costco warehouses close for in the U.S., so you can buy everything in advance if needed. These are just about the only caveats to the excellent choices on this list, so let's dive into the roundup of goodies.
Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates, 46-count
What says "happy holidays" louder than a gorgeous assortment of Belgian chocolates? In our ranking of Costco candies you probably haven't tried yet, the Kirkland Signature Belgian Luxury Chocolates won first place for their superb value, taste, and appearance. For just $26 on your part, you can treat a friend or family member to 46 beautifully-packaged milk, white, and dark pieces with delectable fillings like ganache, nougat, hazelnut cream, and caramel.
Hickory Farms Savory Farmhouse Gift Box
For those who much prefer savory bites to sweet ones, Costco's $30 Hickory Farms Savory Farmhouse Gift Box offers generous servings of sharp cheddar blend cheese, summer sausage, sweet and hot mustard, and golden crackers. There are even a few strawberry bon bon candies in there for a sweet finish. Customers who bought this online-only gift say that their recipients loved the nicely-arranged assortment of nibbles.
Grands Vins De Bordeaux Collection
There are several luxury wines sold at Costco that will cost you a pretty penny, but to please a red wine lover while saving enough funds for your other gifts, Costco's Grands Vins De Bordeaux Collection is the way to go. Four highly-rated bottles of vino from Bordeaux, France, can be yours (and then someone else's) for around $30. Wine aficionados online praise the Costco-exclusive collection for its unbelievable value and tasty variety of bottles.
Di Bari Organic Pasta from Italy Variety Gift Box
For the person who eats pasta at least once a week and never gets tired of it, there's no better Costco find than the Di Bari Organic Pasta Variety Gift Box. This set offers six pastas in fun shapes and colors — orecchiette, gnocchetti, fusilli, macaroni, cicatelli, and pettini — made with all-natural ingredients and 100% Italian grains. At around $17, you could buy two boxes and keep your recipient full and happy for a while.
Bialetti Stovetop Espresso Maker Venus Blue
Moka pots are the kitchen appliance to buy for an affordable at-home latte, and the Bialetti Stovetop Espresso Maker is an awesome version that costs just $40 at Costco. With a beautifully sleek design, six-cup capacity, and no-slip handle, this well-reviewed stainless steel coffee maker works with nearly every type of stovetop and brews delicious java in no time. Order it in advance online, and you're all set to treat the coffee fanatic in your life.
Whittard Tea Bag Collection
Another great $40 gift for hot beverage lovers, the online-only Whittard Tea Bag Collection is a treasure trove of six premium black, white, and green teas: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, English Rose, Afternoon Tea, Mango & Bergamot, and Chelsea Garden. With 150 plastic-free tea bags individually wrapped for freshness, this lovely set will keep your giftee warm all season long, and the mix of flavors ensures that they'll never get bored, either.
Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate
Costco's Kirkland Signature European Cookies With Belgian Chocolate have hundreds of five-star reviews, as they're a true winner in both taste and appearance. This assortment includes fifteen varieties of shortbread, wafers, miniature pastries, and other cookies made with gourmet Belgian chocolate. The festive red and gold box couldn't be prettier or more holiday-appropriate, and it's also so large that you could easily treat an entire family with this $23 purchase.
Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste
Know someone who always brings delicious desserts to parties? Give something back to them by ordering Costco's $30 bottle of Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Bean Paste. Vanilla paste differs from vanilla extract because it's much more concentrated, and beans from Madagascar are considered to be the richest-tasting and highest-quality variety. Nielsen-Massey's paste uses cold extraction to perfectly preserve the flavor of the beans and contains no artificial flavors or sweeteners.
Taylor 2-piece Digital Thermometer Set
For the home chef, a food thermometer is a must-have tool for cooking food to the perfect doneness, no frustrating guesswork required. The $30 Taylor 2-piece Digital Thermometer Set from Costco not only offers a classic instant-read digital thermometer, but also a non-contact laser thermometer for foods you don't want to poke at with a probe. Accurate, waterproof, and easy to use, there's no gift more useful for those who love to cook and bake.
Over&back Options 6-piece Lazy Susan
This holiday season, skip the plain wooden charcuterie boards and wow someone with the online-only Over&back Options 6-piece Lazy Susan. Sold for just $30 at Costco, this stunning set comes with four ceramic dishes, a dip bowl, and an acacia wood base that spins around, so dinner party guests can easily grab whatever snacks they like. This item is a great way to say "thank you" to a loved one who always hosts get-togethers.
David's Cookies Winter Wonderland Fresh Baked Holiday Cookie Tin
For those who prefer their cookies bakery-style — big, chewy, and chock-full of tasty add-ins — the $40 David's Cookies Winter Wonderland Holiday Cookie Tin is the sweet treat set to buy. The box comes with 24 chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, and double chocolate chip cookies in a cute holiday tin. Note that you have to pre-order this gift a few days in advance, as the cookies are baked the same day they are shipped.
Rabbit Wine Decanter
Casual vino drinkers and dedicated enthusiasts alike will be delighted to receive the online-only Rabbit Wine Decanter from Costco. Learning how to decant wine and why you should use a decanter is vital for enjoying bottles to their fullest, and this elegant and effective $48 tool aerates the drink, removes sediment, and looks beautiful on any bar cart or dinner table. It even comes with a built-in wood coaster for a mess-free drinking experience.