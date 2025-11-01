12 Costco Gifts Under $50 For The Foodie In Your Life

Even if you shop at Costco every week, it might not be the first place you head to for holiday presents. However, if you have a food and drink aficionado on your gifting list, the famous warehouse chain offers tons of gourmet delights that will put a smile on any foodie's face. Best of all, we've found 12 luxurious options that cost under $50.

Costco has plenty in the way of classic holiday goodies, including premium chocolate assortments, tempting tins of cookies, and savory snack boxes. These crowd-pleasers are great to buy for the person who seems to have everything. You can also nab gifts that are more specialized, including coffee makers and tea collections for loved ones who can't resist a good cuppa. We even found a gift set of red wines for the vino lover on your list, featuring quality bottles at a great bargain (the low price can be your little secret, of course).

While Costco is normally a great place for last-minute holiday purchases, you do have to plan ahead for some items. Many of the chain's gift baskets are available for online order only. You'll also want to learn which holidays Costco warehouses close for in the U.S., so you can buy everything in advance if needed. These are just about the only caveats to the excellent choices on this list, so let's dive into the roundup of goodies.