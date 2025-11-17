Costco Just Dropped A Decadent New Side Dish Perfect For Thanksgiving

When the holidays roll around, you know Costco is about to drop the most scrumptious food in its bakery and deli. This year is no different. You may not find this item on the website or app quite yet, but according to several social media posts, the warehouse retailer has just added a new side dish that is sure to delight your taste buds. If you want to be everyone's favorite guest, you have to get the newly released Kirkland Signature lobster mac and cheese. Made with cold water lobster meat, cavatappi pasta, and shredded cheddar cheese, this gooey, creamy, and dreamy dish is a solid addition to any holiday food spread. At $6.99 a pound, it's a convenient and tasty option when you want a quick dinner or if you're rounding out your festive feast.

Cold water lobster meat has a slightly firmer and sweeter taste compared to warm water lobster. In this dish, you get a nice, tender chew from the lobster to complement the warm and cheesy noodles. The spiral, ridged cavatappi pasta allows the melty cheese to cling onto every curve. Just pop this in the oven, and wait until the cheese starts bubbling and the top turns golden and crackly. And if you're wondering how much you get for the price, users online have shared that you get about four pounds of lobster mac and cheese, enough to feed a crowd at your next holiday party.