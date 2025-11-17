Costco Just Dropped A Decadent New Side Dish Perfect For Thanksgiving
When the holidays roll around, you know Costco is about to drop the most scrumptious food in its bakery and deli. This year is no different. You may not find this item on the website or app quite yet, but according to several social media posts, the warehouse retailer has just added a new side dish that is sure to delight your taste buds. If you want to be everyone's favorite guest, you have to get the newly released Kirkland Signature lobster mac and cheese. Made with cold water lobster meat, cavatappi pasta, and shredded cheddar cheese, this gooey, creamy, and dreamy dish is a solid addition to any holiday food spread. At $6.99 a pound, it's a convenient and tasty option when you want a quick dinner or if you're rounding out your festive feast.
Cold water lobster meat has a slightly firmer and sweeter taste compared to warm water lobster. In this dish, you get a nice, tender chew from the lobster to complement the warm and cheesy noodles. The spiral, ridged cavatappi pasta allows the melty cheese to cling onto every curve. Just pop this in the oven, and wait until the cheese starts bubbling and the top turns golden and crackly. And if you're wondering how much you get for the price, users online have shared that you get about four pounds of lobster mac and cheese, enough to feed a crowd at your next holiday party.
Making your lobster mac and cheese even better
While this side dish is ready to serve once heated, it can work as a base for additional ingredients to level up the flavor and texture. In fact, many shoppers often buy mac and cheese from Costco, knowing it may need some modifications. For instance, some TikTok users say the pasta-to-lobster ratio feels a little light. If you want more substance and protein, add more lobster at home, or mix things up with some pre-cooked shrimp or crab. Caramelized onions, wilted spinach, and peas also work well in here.
You can also add a blend of gruyere, Gouda, or Monterey Jack for a complex mix of butter and nutty notes. Sprinkle in a dash more salt, pepper, or garlic and onion powder to give it a boost in flavor. If you want a bit of heat, pour on some hot sauce or chili crisp. And to top it off, chop up some fresh parsley or chives as garnish. However you choose to dress up this side dish, you already have a solid base that's good enough on its own, whether you want a quick and easy meal or have time to give it a slight boost to serve at your holiday gathering.