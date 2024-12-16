10 Absolute Best Costco Gift Baskets For Foodies
Finding the perfect gift for the foodie in your life can be a daunting task. With their discerning tastes and love for all things culinary, you want to wow them with something they'll truly savor — not just another generic gadget that might gather dust in the back of a drawer. Enter gift baskets: the ultimate solution for foodie gifting dilemmas. They combine gourmet indulgence with the element of surprise, offering an array of high-quality treats that excite even the most particular palate.
This is where Costco shines as your go-to destination for thoughtful, last-minute foodie gifts. Known for its curated selection of premium products and under-the-radar finds, Costco transforms into a one-stop-gifting shop during the holiday season, offering an impressive variety of gift baskets tailored to every taste. Whether your intended recipient is a fan of artisanal cheeses, fine chocolates, or international delicacies, there's a basket for them. Plus, with Costco's consistently low prices, you're getting a luxurious gift that doesn't break the bank.
What sets Costco's gift baskets apart is their attention to detail and quality. These aren't just assortments of random snacks — they're carefully crafted collections of top-tier items designed to delight. Think artisanal jams, savory spreads, and small-batch sweets that feel like they were chosen just for your foodie friend. And at these prices, you might even want to snag a little something for yourself. Convenient, elegant, and sure to please, these are the absolute best Costco gift baskets for foodies.
Wine & Country Metal Embossed Basket
When shopping for gifts, skipping Costco is one of the biggest mistakes you could make this holiday season. Case in point: Costco's Wine & Country Metal Embossed Basket. Packed with a thoughtfully curated selection of gourmet goodies, this gift basket is a show-stopping present that feels as good to give as it does to receive — no wrapping required.
The perfect gift for your foodie friend or the holiday party host you don't know all too well, this Costco gift basket comes stuffed with an array of ultimate cheeseboard-ready delights like briny whole olives, creamy hummus, and rich cheddar cheese that practically beg to be paired with a crisp glass of wine. Add to that a jar of artisan jam — perfect for layering on crackers or adding a touch of sweetness to a savory spread — and you've got everything needed for an impromptu gathering or a cozy winter night of indulgence.
But this basket isn't just about the mouthwatering contents. The stylish, metal-embossed container doubles as a chic storage piece or a decorative tchotchke, making it a gift that keeps on giving long after the treats are gone. And at just $19.99 before tax, this classic Costco gift basket is a wallet-friendly way to show your foodie friends that you care.
Gourmet Charcuterie Gift Box
Trying to surprise and delight the eternal hostess of the friend group can be a challenge. After all, even the most organized party host can only store so many wooden serving boards. Instead of gifting a platter, give them what they really want: A gourmet party in a box. Costco's Gourmet Charcuterie Gift Box boasts all the elevated fixin's for a holiday party in one thoughtfully curated basket — and its reasonable $49.99 price point isn't too shabby, either.
At its heart, this gift box features a bottle of Martinelli's sparkling cider, a crowd-pleaser perfect for all ages and any occasion. Alongside this signature sip, you'll find Lucca & Sons Market garlic summer sausage and a handy serving knife that make creating the centerpiece of the ultimate charcuterie board a breeze. Complement this savory bite with an assortment of gourmet spreads, including Divina's fruit preserves in varieties like fig or sour cherry and the bold flavor of Harry & David's pepper and onion relish.
No charcuterie board is complete without some satisfying crunch, and this box has it covered with Harry & David Mediterranean herb crackers and Robert Rothschild crisps. Together with imported Taralli olive oil-flavored rings, these carefully chosen items create a balance of flavors and textures that will delight even the most discerning palate. And the best part? The host doesn't have to do anything but unwrap the box.
Designpac Winter Nights Holiday Tower
Looking for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life with a serious sweet tooth? It's time to head to Costco. This year, the big box store is going all out with its Designpac Winter Nights Holiday tower, a stack of four festive tins in classic holiday color schemes, each packed with gourmet goodies that might even make the Grinch's heart (or maybe just his belt) grow three sizes.
Inside these tins, you'll find sweets to suit just about any palate. Chocolates like velvety Lindt truffles and caramel-filled Ghiradelli squares offer a taste of classic indulgence, while dulce de leche-stuffed sandwich cookies and Jolie Patisserie chocolate tartlets add an air of elegance. Do you prefer fruit-flavored treats? No problem. Hammond's lemon cookie bites and fruity candy sticks from Gilliam should fit the bill nicely. Crunchy pretzels and a blend of kettle and caramel corn add a salty-crisp contrast to the other super-sweet holiday treats.
While the treasures found inside certainly sweeten the deal, what makes this gift tower truly special is its value. At just $29.99, this Costco gift set brings together high-quality, recognizable brands at a fraction of what you'd expect to pay at a specialty food store, making it easy to wow your foodie friends without breaking the bank. Plus, the reusable metal tins are as practical as they are festive — perfect for storing holiday treats or adding a festive touch to any kitchen.
Designpac Snack Bowl
Even those on a tight budget can find something to wow their foodie friends at Costco, thanks to affordable options like the Designpac Snack Bowl. This charming package is a delightful way to show you care without overspending. At just $9.99, it's proof that great gift baskets don't have to come with a hefty price tag.
The Designpac Snack Bowl may be petite, but it packs a flavorful punch with its thoughtful combination of festive treats. Each bowl is filled with indulgent goodies like Walker's shortbread, known for its buttery richness that crumbles perfectly with each bite. There are also crispy Pirouline wafers, whose delicate swirl of chocolate pairs beautifully with coffee or tea. To top it off, you'll find Ghirardelli milk chocolate caramel squares, a sweet and creamy indulgence sure to please any chocolate lover.
What sets this gift apart isn't just the treats but the presentation. The snacks come beautifully arranged in a decorative ceramic bowl, making the packaging part of the present. The bowl is versatile and reusable, perfect for serving dips, snacks, or even as a decorative piece long after the holiday treats are gone. Ideal for coworkers, teachers, or anyone who deserves a small token of appreciation, this budget-friendly option combines taste, thoughtfulness, and practicality in one delightful package.
Holiday Host Serving Set
Roped into yet another office Secret Santa gift exchange? Shopping for someone you don't know well can feel like navigating a minefield, but Costco makes it easy with a thoughtful and versatile gift basket: the Holiday Host Serving Set. This clever two-for-one option is ideal for gifting to coworkers, foodie friends, or anyone who deserves something special this holiday season.
For just $19.99, this set includes two separate gifts, each containing a petite wooden cutting board and a matching spoon, along with a curated selection of spreads and dips perfect for entertaining. A package of rosemary crackers is grazing table-ready, along with stone-ground mustard, hummus, and a creamy Parmesan dip that will make your tastebuds sing with holiday cheer. Think of it as a mini host starter pack — ideal for creating an easy charcuterie moment or upgrading a snack table. The cutting board is both functional and stylish, making it a gift that will get plenty of use long after the holidays.
The best part? The two-pack design gives you options. You can gift both to different people, making it a budget-friendly way to check off multiple names on your list. Or, if you're tempted, you can keep one for yourself and still have a fabulous present to give.
Houdini Silhouette Lantern Holiday Basket
They say it's what's on the inside that counts, but Costco's Houdini Silhouette Lantern Holiday Basket proves that presentation matters, too. This festive gift is as much a treat for the eyes as it is for the tastebuds, offering a combination of seasonal charm and delectable indulgence. The basket arrives beautifully arranged in a metal lantern adorned with artistic holiday motifs like jolly snowmen or deer grazing peacefully in a snowy landscape. It's a decorative piece that exudes nostalgia and warmth, perfect for illuminating any space with seasonal cheer. Once the treats are gone, the lantern becomes a cherished keepsake, doubling as holiday decor for years.
Inside, this holiday treasure chest is filled with an irresistible assortment of goodies. Classic seasonal treats like spice drop candies and brown butter kettle corn brings a sense of tradition, while surprises like seahorse-shaped chocolates add a whimsical twist. Together, they create a delightful mix of flavors and textures that will leave your foodie friends savoring every bite.
At just $31.79, this basket offers incredible value, serving as both a thoughtful gift and a decorative item that keeps on giving. Whether you're shopping for a food-loving friend or a holiday host, the Houdini Silhouette Lantern Holiday Basket is a crowd-pleaser that captures the magic of the season.
Rustic and Refined Gift Basket
All you need is a bottle of wine to elevate this gourmet grazing board setup into a memorable holiday indulgence. Costco's Gourmet Grazing Board Gift Basket delivers everything a foodie could dream of for just $29.99, leaving room in your budget to splurge on a bottle of bubbly or a great vintage red. It's a thoughtful, crowd-pleasing gift that's as elegant as it is practical.
The basket includes a trio of Mediterranean-inspired treats: a jar of whole green olives with their perfectly briny bite, roasted red peppers that add a touch of sweetness and color, and artichoke bruschetta — a luscious spread that feels like a gourmet upgrade to any charcuterie board. A sweet-heat surprise comes from mango ginger habanero sauce — perfect for pairing in a creative twist on baked brie or goat cheese for a zesty spin on the traditional holiday cheese spread. To complete the lineup, there are crispy, savory carbs, perfect for scooping, dipping, and savoring with every bite.
What makes this gift even more impressive is its presentation. Everything comes beautifully packed in a wood and metal gift basket that's stylish enough to double as storage or home decor once the goodies are gone. Its versatility ensures your recipient will appreciate this gift long after the holidays are over.
Designpac Warm & Cozy Holiday Gift Basket
For the gourmet with a taste for nostalgia, Costco's Designpac Warm & Cozy Holiday Gift Basket is the perfect choice. Overflowing with festive cheer, this thoughtfully curated gift celebrates holiday flavors and traditions that evoke warm memories of home. At the heart of the basket are indulgent, royal icing-adorned gingerbread cookies, a treat that's as delightful to look at as it is to eat. Their soft texture and warm spices bring back the magic of homemade holiday baking. Paired with vintage-inspired hard candies, this gift nods to timeless traditions that never go out of style, making it a charming pick.
The presentation is just as heartwarming as the treats inside. Everything is beautifully arranged in a cozy green basket, including a classic ornament that reads, "home for the holidays." It's a decorative touch that makes this gift extra special, allowing your recipient to carry its sentimental charm into their holiday decor. While priced at $25.49, a bit on the higher side for Costco's offerings, the value lies in the basket's ability to deliver both comfort and joy. It's a thoughtful way to show you care, perfect for anyone who appreciates the cozy nostalgia that only the holidays can bring.
Designpac Homestyle Holidays Gift Basket
Sweet tooth satisfier, but make it gourmet. That's exactly what Costco delivers with the Designpac Homestyle Holidays Gift Basket, a thoughtful selection of holiday treats perfect for the foodie in your life who loves all things sweet and indulgent. This beautifully curated gift basket combines charm, quality, and a touch of festive magic, making it a standout option for the holiday season.
Nestled in a stylish grey woven basket, this gift includes a delicious assortment of goodies that will comfort even the most discerning dessert lover. A classic tin of Danish butter cookies offers buttery richness and a nostalgic nod to holiday traditions, while indulgent treats from Hammond's (think classic lemon cookies) elevate the experience with their high-quality confections. To top it all off, colorful stick candies bring a playful touch, rounding out the perfect selection of sweet holiday flavors.
The presentation is just as delightful as the contents. The basket is adorned with a carved wooden "joy" ornament, adding a subtle yet heartfelt festive accent that your recipient can cherish for years. At $35.99, this basket is a bit of a splurge. However, the premium quality and thoughtful presentation make it well worth the indulgence. It's a beautiful way to show a foodie friend or loved one how much you care this holiday season.
Holiday Gathering Gift Basket
The ultimate host gift, Costco's Holiday Gathering Gift Basket, should be your go-to present for those foodie friends who are too proud to ask for a hand in the kitchen. A holiday lifeline, this behemoth basket comes stuffed with just about everything you need to throw together a last-minute gathering.
Mediterranean classics like herb crackers, artichoke and piquillo pepper bruschetta, and whole olives bring a light, fresh touch to the party. While fig preserves and marinated artichoke hearts add rich, savory flavors. For a more indulgent note, a wedge of smoked gouda provides the perfect savory complement. For a bit of sweetness the basket includes dried fruits, preserves, and — most importantly — a bottle of Martinelli's sparkling cider, bringing a festive, non-alcoholic option to the table that's sure to be a hit with everyone.
At $99.99 before tax, this is the priciest basket in Costco's lineup, but it's worth every penny. It's a true holiday helper for friends who love to host but don't want the stress of preparing everything themselves. This gift lets your foodie friends focus on what they do best, welcoming guests while you take care of the tasty details.