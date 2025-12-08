12 Foods People Hate Because They're Preparing Them Wrong, According To A Chef

When someone first told me to "sweat" my eggplant, I looked at them like they had three heads. But their tip was a culinary game-changer, as I had thought for years that restaurants must have an exclusive secret way of preparing eggplant that I could just never master. And as it turns out, they did ... but it wasn't a secret. There are so many little preparation tips I learned over the years, even before becoming a recipe designer and chef, that help to elevate my dishes and expand my reach. However open-minded you may be, there could be ingredients you've been missing out on over the years because you've never tasted them prepared properly. Do you find asparagus stringy? Tomato paste metallic? Tofu bland? Mushrooms slimy? Many of these are a result of mis-preparation. If you're willing to give them another try, I'm going to explain the top 12 foods you might hate because you've likely been unknowingly preparing them wrong all these years.

Many top chefs understand that the only way to improve is by recognizing weaknesses, reassessing methods, and mastering the foods you'd rather not deal with. Luckily, most of these preparation changes are easy-peasy, and some only take a matter of seconds to accomplish. At the end of the day, even if you prepare food properly, you might still not like it. Taste is subjective, but hopefully these tips will get you one step closer to expanding your palate.