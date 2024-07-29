Never Suffer Soggy Fried Eggplant Again With This Seasoning Tip

There are many tips home cooks need to successfully cook eggplant for an array of dishes, but we've got one trick that is essential when it comes to frying the savory and slightly sweet fruit. This tip is for anyone who has bitten into soggy eggplant parmesan, which certainly ruins the entire meal. Eggplant packs moisture, but a single ingredient can help with that watery issue before you fry it for your go-to recipe. All you need is a generous sprinkle of salt.

The reason why fried eggplant turns out soggy is because its water content seeps out when it cooks at such a high temperature. The porous insides can also absorb some of the oil during the frying process. To prevent soggy fried eggplant, cut it accordingly, then sprinkle a generous amount of salt. The salt will draw out any excess moisture, and prevent it from soaking up too much oil, so it has a better chance to get crispy when you go to fry it for your eggplant parmesan and other dishes. It's all in the preparation, which doesn't take long at all for the crispiest eggplant in each bite. Plus, this trick works for any eggplant recipe, even those that don't involve frying.