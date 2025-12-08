Why You Should Save Empty Pasta Sauce Jars (Especially If You're A Coffee Lover)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The next time you rinse out a just-finished pasta jar, think twice before sending it to your recycling bin. Recycling is great, but you know what's better? Re-using. There are so many things you can do with a sturdy glass jar — and pasta jars in particular are so versatile and useful thanks to their larger size. Whatever use you put your cleaned pasta jar to — whether it's storing baking ingredients or preserves and jams — you'll be saving money and upping your organization game in a stylish way. That's especially true if you happen to be a coffee lover.

Many store-bought foods come in reusable jars, and pasta jars are especially ideal for coffee lovers. Think of the clean and uniform, yet country-chic look you can give your coffee corner when you use these containers to store coffee beans and grounds. Just remember, you can only store coffee grounds for so long before they start to go stale. If sealed and stored away from light, your coffee can last months — so keep those jar lids tightly closed and place the coffee grounds away from direct light.

Better yet, you can paint or wrap your reusable pasta jars in fabric to protect your coffee from light. Decorating these jars to fit your kitchen aesthetic is a great idea, and you can also add pretty labels using Onupgo chalkboard stickers. Pasta jars can also be used for extras like sugar packets and cream, too. You can even drink your coffee from one of the jars after it's made. If you like a large pour, the 24-ounce size is perfect — leaving plenty of room for ice, if you prefer iced coffee drinks. Then, if you have a decent amount left over in your pot, you can pour it into a pasta jar and refrigerate it instead of letting it go to waste.