15 Cleaning Habits That Make Tidy Kitchens Easier

Cleaning the kitchen is not like cleaning other parts of the house. After all, you can usually get away with letting a pile of laundry in the bedroom expand for a few days (or weeks), and probably won't face many consequences if you fail to vacuum your living room twice a week. But when it comes to the part of your house where the food is kept, prepared, and eaten, things can get ugly very quickly.

On the most basic level, if you don't clean up your dirty dishes or put away perishable food? You'll be inviting all manner of guests into your home, including bacteria, mold, and the type of smell you definitely don't want lingering in your nostrils. Now, since cleaning the kitchen isn't the sort of thing that fills most of us with excitement or creative energy, we tend to put it off as long as we can. But there are ways to make this process easier, especially in the kitchen, where cleanliness really matters.

Doing little tasks here and there will ensure things don't escalate into one giant — and stressful — clean-up session. It might seem too good to be true, but forming these cleaning habits will make all the difference. And before we get into the good stuff, be sure to read through these old school kitchen cleaning habits you should retire immediately to avoid wasting time on things that don't work. Here are 15 cleaning habits for a tidier kitchen.