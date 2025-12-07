Our Favorite Bojangles Biscuit Sandwich Hits The Spot Every Time
There are plenty of reasons Bojangles continues to expand, not least of which is how underrated its breakfast menu is. The chicken quality has lunch and dinner crowds convinced, but the incredible homemade buttermilk biscuits are the perfect size for a comforting breakfast. We sampled and ranked 7 Bojangles biscuit sandwiches according to taste, texture, freshness, and whether we'd buy them again. Surprisingly enough, chicken didn't factor into our favorite sandwich, as the classic trifecta of bacon, egg, and cheese was too good to ignore.
Bojangles had some unique biscuit sandwiches, from steak to country ham, but the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit reigned supreme in each ranking criterion. Fast food breakfast sandwich competitors like McDonald's and Dunkin' all offer similar menu items, but Bojangles would give them a run for their money with such high-quality and well-executed components. The eggs were light, fluffy, and unlike any fast food eggs we've tried. The scratch-made, buttery biscuit is heads above any other fast food chain. The American cheese was melted, gooey goodness with a mellow saltiness that never disappoints.
While the bacon wasn't as crispy as we liked, it was all-around plentiful. Overall, this sandwich was hearty, filling, and comforting, making it the best choice for a Bojangles-fueled morning. For a complete breakfast, you can get a biscuit meal that comes with a coffee and a side of Bo-tato Rounds.
How do Bojangles customers feel about the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit?
To see how our ranking compared to customer reviews of the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, we took to social media to see what others had to say. In a Reddit post asking for favorite Bojangles breakfast orders, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits were praised over and over. One Reddit user noted that the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits are "sublime," and while we weren't terribly impressed with the bacon, another Redditor added that "I don't know why, but their bacon is magical, and that's all I want to taste."
Additionally, Bojangles' biscuits are the best in the fast food biz — buttery, soft, and fluffy — but if you prefer a crispy crust, the internet has a solution. Evidently, if you ask for a "brown biscuit," the employees will toast it for you. If you're looking for a more flavorful cheese experience, various commentators online recommend swapping the American cheese for Bojangles pimento cheese. It's these personal touches that earn Bojangles even more brownie points; it must be that Southern hospitality.
Another customer breakfast favorite from Bojangles is the Cajun Filet Biscuit, which features a white meat chicken breast marinated in spicy, zesty Cajun seasonings in their signature fluffy scratch-made buttermilk biscuit. Of course, if you're looking for a lunch or dinner favorite, we ranked Bojangles' chicken tenders as the best fast food chicken tenders of all time. But whatever you order, customers have highlighted the honey mustard as the most delicious chicken tender dipping sauce, which would also work just as well with the spicy Cajun Filet Biscuit as the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit.