Our Favorite Bojangles Biscuit Sandwich Hits The Spot Every Time

There are plenty of reasons Bojangles continues to expand, not least of which is how underrated its breakfast menu is. The chicken quality has lunch and dinner crowds convinced, but the incredible homemade buttermilk biscuits are the perfect size for a comforting breakfast. We sampled and ranked 7 Bojangles biscuit sandwiches according to taste, texture, freshness, and whether we'd buy them again. Surprisingly enough, chicken didn't factor into our favorite sandwich, as the classic trifecta of bacon, egg, and cheese was too good to ignore.

Bojangles had some unique biscuit sandwiches, from steak to country ham, but the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit reigned supreme in each ranking criterion. Fast food breakfast sandwich competitors like McDonald's and Dunkin' all offer similar menu items, but Bojangles would give them a run for their money with such high-quality and well-executed components. The eggs were light, fluffy, and unlike any fast food eggs we've tried. The scratch-made, buttery biscuit is heads above any other fast food chain. The American cheese was melted, gooey goodness with a mellow saltiness that never disappoints.

While the bacon wasn't as crispy as we liked, it was all-around plentiful. Overall, this sandwich was hearty, filling, and comforting, making it the best choice for a Bojangles-fueled morning. For a complete breakfast, you can get a biscuit meal that comes with a coffee and a side of Bo-tato Rounds.