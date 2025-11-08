This Popular Chicken Chain Just Keeps Growing (We're So Ready!)

For those outside of the Southeastern U.S., Bojangles might be an unfamiliar name. But given the current trajectory of this regional fried chicken chain, that won't be the case for much longer. Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977, Bojangles long contained its Southern-inspired chicken and biscuits menu to that quadrant of the country, but recent years have led to rapid expansion both in terms of the number of restaurants and their locations across the United States. Now the chain is planning to expand even further, bringing this regionally-famous chicken to diners across the country.

The restaurant chain has grown steadily over the past nearly 50 years, with the Bojangles menu focused not just on fried chicken but also on its signature biscuits and sweet tea — two other Southern favorites. Chicken is certainly the main menu item, however, and the chain is known for having the absolute best chicken tenders. But there is also a Bojangles fish sandwich, and the biscuits may have an equal claim to fame as the tenders.

The biscuits at Bojangles are made from scratch throughout the day by a dedicated baker who produces, on average, over 1,000 biscuits in an 8-hour shift. And when they say "made from scratch," they really mean it. The biscuit recipe involves a painstaking 49 steps, a process that these skilled biscuit makers accomplish in just four minutes. You can also be sure that the biscuits will be fresh, as a new batch comes out at least every 20 minutes.