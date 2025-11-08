This Popular Chicken Chain Just Keeps Growing (We're So Ready!)
For those outside of the Southeastern U.S., Bojangles might be an unfamiliar name. But given the current trajectory of this regional fried chicken chain, that won't be the case for much longer. Founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977, Bojangles long contained its Southern-inspired chicken and biscuits menu to that quadrant of the country, but recent years have led to rapid expansion both in terms of the number of restaurants and their locations across the United States. Now the chain is planning to expand even further, bringing this regionally-famous chicken to diners across the country.
The restaurant chain has grown steadily over the past nearly 50 years, with the Bojangles menu focused not just on fried chicken but also on its signature biscuits and sweet tea — two other Southern favorites. Chicken is certainly the main menu item, however, and the chain is known for having the absolute best chicken tenders. But there is also a Bojangles fish sandwich, and the biscuits may have an equal claim to fame as the tenders.
The biscuits at Bojangles are made from scratch throughout the day by a dedicated baker who produces, on average, over 1,000 biscuits in an 8-hour shift. And when they say "made from scratch," they really mean it. The biscuit recipe involves a painstaking 49 steps, a process that these skilled biscuit makers accomplish in just four minutes. You can also be sure that the biscuits will be fresh, as a new batch comes out at least every 20 minutes.
The expansion of Bojangles
With such a dedication to quality, it is no surprise that this chicken chain is on the rise, but the speed of its expansion is impressive nonetheless. In 2025, Bojangles added upwards of 30 new restaurants in a variety of markets, spreading from its Southeastern roots to include locations such as Ohio, Nevada, and New Jersey. This was part of an aggressive growth plan of 270 new Bojangles locations outlined in early 2024.
At the time of writing, Bojangles operates roughly 850 restaurants throughout the U.S., with its strongest presence in North Carolina, its state of origin. In the Tar Heel State alone there are nearly 350 Bojangles locations. But the goal is to cross the 1,000 mark in the near future, as well as to establish a foothold in such far-flung markets as New York City, Arizona, and California, the unofficial birthplace of fast food.
The growth of the brand has to do with more than just the food, though, according to Bojangles CEO José Armario. In an interview with Business Insider, he shared that its future is reliant on appealing to Gen Z and, controversially, the use of AI in their drive-thrus. The focus, as he puts it, is about creating a menu with enough excitement and change to appeal to the younger generation, as well as keeping up with modern conveniences such as online ordering and delivery. As for the AI, it's a system named Bo-Linda that's already operating in 360 locations. Will it free up employees' time so that they can focus the brand's Southern hospitality as Armario states is the intention? Time will tell, but intial responses on Reddit to Bo-Linda suggest that there is a need to shout to make oneself understood.