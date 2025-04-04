Does Bojangles Have A Fish Sandwich On Its Menu?
Bojangles is most often associated with its crunchy Cajun fried chicken, whether you order it as a filet on a biscuit for breakfast, on a bun for lunch, or as individual thighs, breasts, or legs for dinner. Personally, I find Bojangles to be one of the best fried chicken fast food chains that I make sure to visit whenever I'm near one — but chicken is not the only type of sandwich the chain slings, at least for part of the year. That's because if you stop at a Bojangles around early spring, you might spot a fish sandwich on the menu too.
It's called the Bojangler Fish Sandwich, and it's an annual tradition of sorts at the restaurant. The sandwich is added to the menu during Lent because some Catholics avoid meat specifically on Friday, and eat fish in observance of the religious period. In celebration, a fried pollock sandwich is added to the menu for a limited time at Bojangles. This year, things are a bit different because Bojangles added a Bojangler Deluxe sandwich as a second option for those who don't have time to cook some of the best recipes for Lent — and those who just appreciate a fried fish sandwich.
Details on Bojangles' fish sandwiches that are only available for a limited time
The Bojangler Fish Sandwich features panko-crusted Alaskan pollock flavored with the chain's seasoning blend, deep fried, and served on a bun with a slice of American cheese and Duke's tartar sauce. At a location in Richmond, Virginia, the fish sandwich costs $6.29 or you can have it as a meal with a drink and a side for $9.28. The newly-introduced Bojangler Deluxe takes it up a notch with the same fish combined with a squirt of its Bo Sauce, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. We couldn't spot this sandwich on the online menu and the sandwiches are only available at participating locations. Some locations also serve a Bojangler Dinner with a fish filet served with two sides like coleslaw or dirty rice if you want to skip the bread.
We told you last year that Bojangles was set to open 270 new locations, so hopefully you can find a restaurant nearby to try one of the fish sandwiches while they last. For those who don't live near a Bojangles, make the fish in our beer-battered fish and yuca chips recipe and throw it on a bun with your go-to toppings instead. And if you do live near one, there's no exact word on how long the limited-time-only fish sandwiches are available, but it's safe to assume they'll be taken off the menu when Lent ends in late April.