Does Bojangles Have A Fish Sandwich On Its Menu?

Bojangles is most often associated with its crunchy Cajun fried chicken, whether you order it as a filet on a biscuit for breakfast, on a bun for lunch, or as individual thighs, breasts, or legs for dinner. Personally, I find Bojangles to be one of the best fried chicken fast food chains that I make sure to visit whenever I'm near one — but chicken is not the only type of sandwich the chain slings, at least for part of the year. That's because if you stop at a Bojangles around early spring, you might spot a fish sandwich on the menu too.

It's called the Bojangler Fish Sandwich, and it's an annual tradition of sorts at the restaurant. The sandwich is added to the menu during Lent because some Catholics avoid meat specifically on Friday, and eat fish in observance of the religious period. In celebration, a fried pollock sandwich is added to the menu for a limited time at Bojangles. This year, things are a bit different because Bojangles added a Bojangler Deluxe sandwich as a second option for those who don't have time to cook some of the best recipes for Lent — and those who just appreciate a fried fish sandwich.