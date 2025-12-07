Think Twice Before Buying Scones From The Grocery Store Bakery
Wandering the aisles of your local grocery store, the bakery is a sweet-toothed siren call; the wafting smell of scones is irresistible. Unfortunately, though, there's a good reason why you should think twice about buying the scones from grocery store –- who really knows how long they've sat there? Scones stale fast, and finding the freshest scone is a race against time. There are a few reasons for this.
Firstly, preservatives make a world of difference. Buying scones from a bakery is similar to preparing a batch at home; texture and flavor deteriorate since they lack the ingredients of shelf-stable alternatives. Secondly, at most grocery bakeries, display conditions are below optimal. In airtight containers, scones last up to two days, but open-air shelves are not designed for long-term storage, exposing scones to dry air and causing them to become crumbly and tough.
Combine those factors with the logistical minefield of deciphering how long a scone has been on display, and it's clearly an imperfect system. There are red flags that indicate when a grocery store baked good has seen better days, and a blast in the oven or microwave sometimes saves a hardened pastry. But clearly, scones are amongst the grocery store bakery items you should avoid buying. You're much better off avoiding the risk of stale purchases by shopping elsewhere.
Where to find better scones
Not only do scones stale quickly, but those butter-based crumbs are a nightmare for oxidation — aka untimely spoilage. However, not everyone's on a first-name basis with grocery store staff (or has the luxury of dashing down for the "first bakes" of the day). So, finding the tastiest scones requires some tried-and-tested alternatives. Consider shopping for scones at an independent bakery or coffee shop, instead. With smaller-scale productions, there's a better chance of buying items in that tantalizing window of "peak freshness." Build rapport with staff, ask when scones were baked, and take a peek at their storage conditions.
Alternatively, you can roll up your sleeves and make a homemade batch of scones yourself. Quick staling is why you shouldn't bake scones ahead of time, but that doesn't mean you have to undergo laborious baking sessions every time you have a craving. There is a simple trick: for fresh scones anytime, freeze the dough. When you fancy a treat? Remove the dough and follow the 15-minute rule Paul Hollywood follows when baking scones. No defrosting needed.