Think Twice Before Buying Scones From The Grocery Store Bakery

Wandering the aisles of your local grocery store, the bakery is a sweet-toothed siren call; the wafting smell of scones is irresistible. Unfortunately, though, there's a good reason why you should think twice about buying the scones from grocery store –- who really knows how long they've sat there? Scones stale fast, and finding the freshest scone is a race against time. There are a few reasons for this.

Firstly, preservatives make a world of difference. Buying scones from a bakery is similar to preparing a batch at home; texture and flavor deteriorate since they lack the ingredients of shelf-stable alternatives. Secondly, at most grocery bakeries, display conditions are below optimal. In airtight containers, scones last up to two days, but open-air shelves are not designed for long-term storage, exposing scones to dry air and causing them to become crumbly and tough.

Combine those factors with the logistical minefield of deciphering how long a scone has been on display, and it's clearly an imperfect system. There are red flags that indicate when a grocery store baked good has seen better days, and a blast in the oven or microwave sometimes saves a hardened pastry. But clearly, scones are amongst the grocery store bakery items you should avoid buying. You're much better off avoiding the risk of stale purchases by shopping elsewhere.