The Red Flag That Indicates A Grocery Store Baked Good Has Seen Better Days

There's nothing quite as disappointing as biting into a store-bought croissant that's clearly been on the shelf too long. As someone who's worked at her fair share of bakeries (and a national grocery retailer), I can tell you that while stale baked goods are indeed a letdown, there are ways to prevent bringing them home in the first place. Particularly, the ultimate red flag that indicates grocery store baked goods have seen better days is signs of surface dryness. Since you can't always (and you probably shouldn't) touch the treats at the grocery store bakery, it's key to use exterior visual cues like paling and dullness to assess whether they've gone dry or stale.

The best grocery store croissants should be golden brown and plump — indicating that their layers are airy, flaky, and fresh. Bakers often brush pastries and cakes with a lightly sweetened glaze to lock in moisture and preserve taste and texture, so look for bakes with a smooth, shiny exterior, indicating the coating has been applied (and relatively recently). If there's a glaze but the baked good appears to have lost its shine, take it as a sign to move on. Cookies, brownies, and breads don't typically have glazes, but you can examine the outsides for any signs of crumbly or crusty texture, condensation, or dulling they could be dry and past their prime. If pies topped with merengue look cracked or dusty, add them to the list of grocery store bakery items to avoid.