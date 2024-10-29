The 15-Minute Rule Paul Hollywood Follows When Baking Scones

Scones are a quintessential part of the British tea experience, but they're also a popular facet of American coffee shops and cafés. These baked goods, which can be mixed with sweet or savory add-ins, are great served with a steaming cup of coffee or tea. But, while they're nothing but a pleasure to eat, making them is a little more challenging. Plus, the mistakes you're making with your scone recipe may be causing fundamental issues down the road — all of which lead to a dry and flavorless bake.

Advertisement

Luckily, we can look to professionals like Paul Hollywood, judge of "The Great British Baking Show" and cookbook author. As it turns out the proclaimed "King of Bread" has some tips for making scones, too. In a video he shared on his Instagram account, Hollywood notes his three fundamental tips for baking scones, one of which was the 15-minute rule. As Hollywood explained, he doesn't bake his scones in the oven for longer than 15 minutes. He explains that this ensures your scones will be "spot-on" almost every time.