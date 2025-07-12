For Fresh Scones Anytime, Freeze The Dough — But Don't Do This First

As with most cooking practices that have existed for a while, the internet is filled with tips for making the best scones, but the advent of baking scones straight from the freezer is relatively new by comparison. Fortunately, it is a pretty foolproof process. Aside from waiting to add toppings, little else is different when baking scones from the freezer. You make the dough exactly as you would otherwise, going so far as to cut the dough into your preferred shapes. Once your dough is shaped, you are ready to freeze it.

If you plan on using the dough in just a week or two, you can store it in a freezer bag or any other airtight container. Stick the shaped dough in the freezer on a baking tray for around an hour to solidify it and keep the scones from sticking together, then transfer all of the pieces to your container, seal, and store. For a longer stay in the freezer — up to two months — you should use two layers of wrapping on the dough. A first layer of plastic wrap seals in moisture, and an outer layer of aluminum foil helps prevent freezer burn and keep out freezer odors.

When it comes to baking, you can pretty much just stick to the recipe. The low moisture content in scones means that they can go straight from the freezer to the oven with minimal changes in the result. Given how cold the dough is, you may need to bake them an extra minute or two, but that's a small price to pay for such convenience.