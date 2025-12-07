10 Store-Bought Foods That Can Be Restyled For Your Dinner Party
Hosting is no easy task. Between cleaning, setting up the table, and hauling all your precious dinnerware out of storage, there can be little time left for the essential task of cooking. The good news is that you aren't strapped for options any longer. From artisanal bread rolls and gourmet dips to pre-made pies, the roster of store-bought foods is only increasing with time. You don't have to worry about timing recipes perfectly or preventing last-minute cooking disasters. Instead, all your energy can be focused on styling and plating your purchases to create a memorable dining experience.
Styling and plating are especially important because they allow you to add your own personal spin on the dish. The right sauces can help you enhance the flavor and texture of otherwise one-note store bought foods, and the simplest of hummuses can look more exciting when topped with toasted pine nuts or za'atar. An otherwise forgettable bowl of canned soup can suddenly feel gourmet when it is garnished with microgreens and edible florals. Finally, the right plating choices can make a lasting first impression — instead of just tossing spring rolls on a plate, why not stack them together on a bamboo leaf instead?
We got some tips from chef Neeraj Rawoot, director of culinary at JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa, on how to disguise the store-bought origins of your next dinner party spread. With simple enhancements, toppings, and plating ideas, he believes that you can easily pass off store-bought options as homemade fare.
Rotisserie chicken
You may not have a charcoal fire roaring to life in your backyard before every dinner party, but your guests needn't know that. With the right side dishes, finishing techniques, and plating ideas, you'll have a hard time convincing yourself that your gourmet rotisserie chicken was once sitting on a supermarket shelf.
Chef Neeraj Rawoot's best advice? "Brush the chicken with glaze before service, either with honey-mustard or garlic-butter," he says. You know what he is talking about: That glossy, straight-out-of-the-oven shine that nudges the needle from store-bought staple to restaurant quality. However, it is essential to keep a watchful eye on the salt as store-bought rotisserie chickens may be seasoned beforehand.
Once you have nailed that freshly cooked glaze, it is time to start brainstorming some side dishes. "Serve some accompaniments like roast vegetables, corn on the cob, [or] baked potatoes and jus," Rawoot says. From there, the finishing touches can make or break your presentation. Fan out the carved chicken over butcher block or a wooden platter for a traditional touch. With a light sprinkle of textural toppings — think chili crisp for an extra crunch — you'll be ready to take home the title of hostess with the mostest.
Hummus
If you have combed through this ranking of store-bought hummus, you'll know that there are more than a few creamy contenders waiting for you on the shelves. However, just popping the lid off a plastic container and serving it on the dinner table can make it look like you are cutting corners. Instead, you'll want to elevate the experience by turning this humble dip into a showstopper.
For one, the sandy hue of hummus can serve as a handy background for a wide array of colorful oils. Neeraj Rawoot suggests pooling olive oil, paprika, and chili oil in the center. He has some other tricks up his sleeve as well for adding visual excitement to otherwise boring hummus, like toasted pine nuts, za'atar, roasted peppers, and crispy paprika chickpeas.
For truly nailing that dinner party vibe, you'll want to arrange an array of dippers on the side, too. If you are looking to move beyond the lavash, take Rawoot's suggestion and try crispy fried pita triangles instead. Veggie sticks, grissini, and seed crackers have also earned his vote of approval. For leaning into the communal aspect of this dish, you'll want to opt for shallow, wide bowls so that guests can easily scoop it up from every angle. "Make a swirled furrow with [the] back of a spoon and drizzle some extra virgin olive oil," he says.
Bread rolls
Whether laid out alongside hearty soups and stews or used as the base for snackable sliders, there are endless ways to get creative with bread rolls. If you don't have the time to understand the intricacies of making yeast bread, it makes sense to opt for store-bought versions. With a few quick upgrades, your guests will be none the wiser.
The first order of business for reviving dry slabs of store-bought bread rolls lies in creating that spongy, freshly baked finish. Neeraj Rawoot recommends microwaving the rolls with water for 15 to 20 seconds and brushing them with melted butter, though garlic and herb butter and olive oil make for worthy candidates as well. "Add flaky sea salt or sesame on top while warm," he says.
To give your bread rolls the gourmet treatment, you'll want to level up their accompaniments. Compound butters, like ones made with truffle, chorizo, chive, smoked paprika, or roasted garlic, can be served in coordinated ramekins, per Rawoot. He also suggests accompaniments like Boursin cheese, pesto, and tapenade.
Want to score some extra credit on this assignment? Opt for a rustic presentation by lining a rattan or bamboo basket with muslin or linen napkins.
Spring rolls
In a world of basic chips and dips, spring rolls stand out. Though you need not roll out the dough yourself; store-bought options can make for an effective stand-in, and with a few clever reheating hacks, no one will know that you didn't make them yourself.
The key here is to pay special attention to the texture. After all, the moment when you first bite through the crispy outer shell of a spring roll to discover the juicy assortment of veggies inside is the most memorable part of the experience. After you have baked the rolls, Neeraj Rawoot recommends placing them on a wire rack. That way, you'll get better circulation and won't trap the steam that'll make the rolls soggy. He says the rolls can also be crisped up in an air fryer a couple minutes before serving.
Once you have perfected the crunch, it is time to consider how you'll be serving them. Rawoot shares that the rolls can be cut in half on an angle and served on a bamboo leaf. With an assortment of dipping sauces on the side of the platter — sweet chili, soy-ginger, or spicy Sichuan chili sauce — you'll be ready to bask in the compliments.
Soup
Soup rarely ever monopolizes the headlines of a dinner party menu. Sure, you may have had some flavorful broths over the years, but can you remember the last time you walked away from a dinner party raving about the... soup? Well, all of that is about to change, because Neeraj Rawoot has some restaurant-quality presentation ideas for you to try. The best part? You don't even need to turn on the stove, because the right garnishes and presentation flourishes can transform store-bought soup into a conversation starter.
Once you are all caught up on the store-bought soups you should steer clear of buying, you'll want to choose your garnish with care. Considering texture is important. If you are looking to add crunch with a hint of sweetness, crumbling caramelized nuts on top will do the trick, per Rawoot. Flavored oil, edible flowers, and microgreens are also among his recommendations for elevating a humble bowl of soup. As the finishing touch, you can angle a grissini horizontally over the rim to achieve Instagram-worthy perfection.
Once you have perfected the garnishes, you'll want to opt for the right bowls. Warm, deep bowls with rounded edges have received chef Rawoot's thumbs-up for ease of eating. You can bring the soup to the table in a pourer and have cereal-sized bowls at each place setting, along with an elegantly rolled napkin.
Frozen pizza
According to Pizza.com, Americans eat as much as 100 acres of pizza every day — for reference, that is 350 slices per second — so it comes as little surprise that frozen pizza has emerged as a popular grocery staple. With zero prep time required, frozen pizza makes for a hassle-free dinner option for lazy weeknights. But what if it could serve as the star of your next gathering, with the help of a few homemade touches and garnishes?
Even the best frozen pizzas can often have a standardized, predictable flavor. To get rid of any cardboard-y undertones, it helps to invest some effort in your reheating choices. If you are planning a gathering during summertime, tossing the frozen slices on the grill can get that restaurant-style, charred finish. Those who have a pizza stone on hand won't regret hauling it out. One bite of the crispy, golden crust that it can produce, and no one will ever be able to detect the store-bought origins of the pizza.
After following the standard heating instructions on the pizza box, you can artistically drizzle olive oil around the rim, per Neeraj Rawoot's suggestion. Creating a topping bar so that each guest can choose their own culinary adventure can also make the dinner more interactive. A round wooden platter is an easy serving tool for pizzeria-inspired charm. The classic triangles have endured down the ages, but you can also slice yours into squares or strips for a more unique presentation.
Prepared pasta
When you are running against the clock to put together a meal for last-minute guests, the convenience of prepared pastas, like those found in the deli section, can be a lifesaver. One easy way to upgrade these pastas and pass them off as homemade is with the right garnishes. Arugula, basil, Parmesan snow, truffle shavings, and herb oil make it onto Neeraj Rawoot's list of favorites. Instead of finely chopping herbs, you can also choose to add a small sprig on the side of the pasta bowl, instead of placing it dead center, for a chef-style presentation.
When you bring your upgraded noodles to the dinner table, reach for a statement casserole dish. If serving individually, shallow bowls with elegant vineyard motifs can help the noodles fan out comfortably instead of being crowded together in unappetizing clumps. The right color can also impact the presentation of your dish — if you have added an arrabbiata sauce, for example, go for a pale-colored plate to create a striking contrast against the crimson hue of the sauce.
Meatballs
Catering to different tastes at a dinner party can be a daunting task, but meatballs, a universally loved option, make things easy. Store-bought meatballs will satisfy your guests and allow you to focus your energy on the show-stopping main course, but everyone needn't know that yours have come from a bag. With a few strategic enhancements, you can easily mask the generic flavor of store-bought meatballs and give them a gourmet glow-up.
Neeraj Rawoot encourages you to look beyond marinara for your choice of sauce. Why not opt for mustard cream sauce, barbecue glaze, teriyaki, or chipotle mayo instead? Once you have elevated the flavor profile of your store-bought options, you'll want to top it off with an irresistible garnish; Rawoot recommends everything from microgreens, parsley, and Parmesan to roasted baby potatoes and charred baby onions.
With your flavors locked and loaded, it is time to focus your attention on how the meatballs are plated — after all, the first impression can set the tone for the rest of the meal. Rawoot recommends serving yours in a cast-iron skillet, mini cocotte, or a sizzler platter along with sauce pots. Plating meatballs in odd numbers, such as three or five at a time, can also create a more sophisticated composition. For that fine-dining flair, you can also cluster yours together in the center of a pristine white plate and intentionally leave ample negative space for a refined finish.
Cookies
You can toss 'em into pancake batter and fry 'em. You can turn them into popsicles. If you are feeling particularly creative, you can even transform them into butter. There are endless ways to get creative with store-bought cookies, but they can also shine when served as they are — as long as you remember to make some intentional moves with your choice of presentation.
Neeraj Rawoot encourages you to start by warming your batch of store-bought cookies briefly, then arranging them on a pedestal stand with parchment paper for a more striking presentation. If you are looking to sneak in some homestyle influences, you can arrange cookies in jars along with their key ingredients — simply lay out a bed of oats, coffee beans, chocolate chips, pecan nuts, or peanuts and place the cookies on top.
If you are looking to elevate the cookies themselves, Rawoot has a few ideas, including dipping them in melted chocolate and garnishes like sprinkles, nuts, or sea salt. Want to go the extra mile? You can even create a charcuterie board for those with a sweet tooth by tucking cookies in between dipping sauces and berries. Opt for the classics like chocolate chip, layer in a few neutral options like oatmeal, and remember to work in some color with decorated sugar cookies.
Pre-made pie
From flavor to texture, there is a lot that pre-made pies have managed to accomplish — however, even the best pies often struggle to divorce themselves from the mass-produced look that is common among store-bought goods. The solution? Save some time by picking up a pre-made pie on your way home and investing in thoughtful touches that will add that irresistible homely charm.
Pies are synonymous with nostalgia, so you'll want to ensure that yours nails that freshly baked shine that is synonymous with this dish. Neeraj Rawoot suggests glazing the crust with butter, milk, or egg and then reheating the entire pie. You can even add a cheeky pie topper for a more personal touch. A quick dash of icing sugar on top and you might deceive even yourself that this isn't a freshly baked concoction.
For best results, he recommends serving the pie warm in a pie dish or on a cake stand. For clean edges while slicing, it helps to use a serrated knife. Running the knife through the slice a few times before lifting the slice will prevent a crumbly mess. To make the dining experience truly memorable, Rawoot suggests sauces like vanilla crème anglaise, whipped cream, berry compote, caramel sauce, and hazelnut sauce.