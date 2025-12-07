10 Store-Bought Foods That Can Be Restyled For Your Dinner Party

Hosting is no easy task. Between cleaning, setting up the table, and hauling all your precious dinnerware out of storage, there can be little time left for the essential task of cooking. The good news is that you aren't strapped for options any longer. From artisanal bread rolls and gourmet dips to pre-made pies, the roster of store-bought foods is only increasing with time. You don't have to worry about timing recipes perfectly or preventing last-minute cooking disasters. Instead, all your energy can be focused on styling and plating your purchases to create a memorable dining experience.

Styling and plating are especially important because they allow you to add your own personal spin on the dish. The right sauces can help you enhance the flavor and texture of otherwise one-note store bought foods, and the simplest of hummuses can look more exciting when topped with toasted pine nuts or za'atar. An otherwise forgettable bowl of canned soup can suddenly feel gourmet when it is garnished with microgreens and edible florals. Finally, the right plating choices can make a lasting first impression — instead of just tossing spring rolls on a plate, why not stack them together on a bamboo leaf instead?

We got some tips from chef Neeraj Rawoot, director of culinary at JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa, on how to disguise the store-bought origins of your next dinner party spread. With simple enhancements, toppings, and plating ideas, he believes that you can easily pass off store-bought options as homemade fare.