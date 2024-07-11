Use Store-Bought Dinner Rolls For A Quick, 3-Ingredient Savory Snack

If there's one type of bread that manufacturers have mastered, it's the squishy, sweet, yeasty dinner rolls packaged in those handy sheets. Not only are they so satisfying to pull apart, but their bouncy, fluffy texture melts in your mouth and makes you wish they'd last longer than one or two bites. However, their compact size works to their advantage as a quick snack. All it takes is your favorite dinner roll, shredded mozzarella, and pepperoni to create a three-ingredient savory snack that's satisfying and delicious.

Dinner rolls, like the iconic King's Hawaiian brand, can come pre-baked and ready to eat right out of the package, while other brands sell frozen dinner rolls that you can bake in the oven for a more homemade feel. Both varieties are great candidates for this snack hack. If you're going the pre-baked route, you'll essentially be making dinner roll sliders. After you slice the rolls in half and sandwich them with a layer of pepperoni slices and shredded cheese, you can pop them in the toaster oven until the cheese has melted. You can also make sheet pan sliders with a whole sheet of dinner rolls. Simply slice the whole sheet of rolls in half, fill them, and bake them in a conventional oven.

If you're working with frozen dinner rolls, try rolling the thawed balls into flat rounds, topping them with pepperoni and cheese, and then folding them into veritable pizza pockets or mini-calzones before baking them according to package instructions.