Save Used Coffee Grounds And Make Homemade Desserts Look Bakery-Worthy

Those of us who drink coffee every day inevitably end up with lots of spent coffee grounds left over. More than likely, they wind up in the trash bin and eventually take up space in a landfill. If you are of the repurposing mindset, then you'll already know that there are lots of things you can do to bring new life into those used up coffee grounds, from improving your garden soil to eliminating nasty odors from your home. There are also tons of great, and tasty, ways to cook and bake with used coffee grounds, adding depth to meat rubs and a crunchy texture to your brownies.

But leftover coffee grounds are also useful as a garnish to elevate your dessert presentation to make it more restaurant-worthy. Sprinkle them atop a creamy mousse or scatter some on a plate around a slice of cake — if you've dined at a high-end establishment where dishes were garnished with "edible dirt," you'll get the idea. Your leftover coffee grounds can add the same eye appeal and texture to your desserts, but they must be used judiciously.

After all, nobody enjoys a mouthful of grit. A little goes a long way, whether you're creating a look or adding a hint of bitterness and acidity to balance a sweet dessert. It's also crucial to consider compatible flavors, as not everything will pair well with the assertiveness of coffee. But using them on coffee flavored desserts is obviously a no-brainer; next time you make a classic tiramisu, save the espresso grounds after brewing to sprinkle on top of it.