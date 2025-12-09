8 Gin Brands You Should Avoid Buying

Given that I live right next to the world's oldest non-stop gin distillery, I have long admired this classic spirit. I present this list with no bias, as one of the brands from my local G&J Distillers has the misfortune of making an appearance here. When it comes to organizing your home bar, gin is an easy spirit to get wrong. There are almost countless brands to choose them, including bottles that go well beyond the classic London dry gin style. Due to this, it can be hard to know which brands are going to be worth your money. This is especially true if you don't know a lot about gin.

For gin lovers, we won't all agree on what the perfect flavor profile is. However, what many of us can agree on is which brands simply don't deliver. I've spent the best part of two decades learning everything there is to know about the gin industry. This includes visiting distilleries, speaking with industry insiders, and studying the ins and outs of this historic spirit. Of course, this also includes plenty of drinking experience, including all the brands here. The result is a reliable list of brands you should avoid buying. Not all of these brands make bad gin, but each has a clear reason to be avoided. Rather than any attempt to shame, here I'll guide you through why these eight gins fall short of being recommended.