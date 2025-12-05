The Simple Ingredient That Makes Black Bean Burgers Taste Gourmet
In the face of imitation meat like Impossible or Beyond burgers, black bean burgers don't try to be anything more than what they are: delicious! Black beans are a savory, protein-packed foundation for a burger that will satisfy vegetarians and vegans. But Tasting Table recipe developer, Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating's, hearty black bean burger recipe takes black bean burgers to gourmet heights with the addition of one simple ingredient — soy sauce.
"I think the addition of soy sauce and spices adds loads of savory, smoky, and spicy flavor to the burgers," said Brookes. Soy sauce has a history as complex and interesting as its flavor, becoming the tasty alternative to fish sauce that ended up surpassing it as a widely used condiment. The epitome of umami, soy sauce brings that fermented funk as well as a salty, savory meatiness that really upgrades the earthy, fairly neutral black bean base.
Of course, there are plenty of other ways to add more flavor to black bean burgers in addition to soy sauce — from incorporating a can of different beans to fresh aromatics. You can even switch up the types of spices you add to black bean burgers. But soy sauce brings an inimitable depth of flavor that you should never leave out. Plus, it's a shelf stable seasoning staple that you likely have on hand, and all it takes is 2 tablespoons of soy sauce for a standard 8 to 10 patty recipe.
More tips for black bean burgers
Soy sauce is the simple yet crucial addition that your black bean burgers need, and you can check out our ranking of popular soy sauce brands to find the best one. For that matter, there are different types of soy sauce that might bring more nuanced flavors to the mix. For example, seasoned soy sauce that's infused with mushrooms will heap on yet another umami layer to the funky fermented umami. If you want a gluten-free option, tamari and liquid aminos are two options that are completely wheat-free.
The integrity of black bean burgers are much weaker than their beefy counterparts. Eggs are an important binding agent that likewise contribute to a sturdy foundation, and one of of the best binders for vegan burgers is a blend of flax seeds and water. But one of the simplest ways to prevent black bean burgers from falling apart over the grill or skillet is to freeze the patties before cooking them. Whether you're grilling or pan frying your black bean burgers, ensuring they have a flat, solid cooking surface will help uphold their integrity and cook them evenly.
Flavor doesn't just come from the black bean burger, but also from toppings and condiments. Some of the best toppings for black bean burgers include creamy elements like avocados, pickled onions, jalapeños, and pickles, caramelized onions, and sautéed mushrooms. Get more creative with condiments like Miriam Hahn's vegan chipotle mayo, Susan Olayinka's cilantro pesto, or barbecue sauce.