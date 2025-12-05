The Simple Ingredient That Makes Black Bean Burgers Taste Gourmet

In the face of imitation meat like Impossible or Beyond burgers, black bean burgers don't try to be anything more than what they are: delicious! Black beans are a savory, protein-packed foundation for a burger that will satisfy vegetarians and vegans. But Tasting Table recipe developer, Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating's, hearty black bean burger recipe takes black bean burgers to gourmet heights with the addition of one simple ingredient — soy sauce.

"I think the addition of soy sauce and spices adds loads of savory, smoky, and spicy flavor to the burgers," said Brookes. Soy sauce has a history as complex and interesting as its flavor, becoming the tasty alternative to fish sauce that ended up surpassing it as a widely used condiment. The epitome of umami, soy sauce brings that fermented funk as well as a salty, savory meatiness that really upgrades the earthy, fairly neutral black bean base.

Of course, there are plenty of other ways to add more flavor to black bean burgers in addition to soy sauce — from incorporating a can of different beans to fresh aromatics. You can even switch up the types of spices you add to black bean burgers. But soy sauce brings an inimitable depth of flavor that you should never leave out. Plus, it's a shelf stable seasoning staple that you likely have on hand, and all it takes is 2 tablespoons of soy sauce for a standard 8 to 10 patty recipe.