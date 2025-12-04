Canned Salmon Is The Perfect Shortcut To An Easy, Protein-Packed Appetizer
In the kitchen, there's no better way to prepare for a last-minute job than with a well-equipped tool belt. Often, the right tool for the job is none other than canned salmon. Shelf-stable canned salmon is a versatile, flavorful, protein-forward pantry staple that can add sophisticated flavor to any dish — and one of our favorite crowd-pleasing ways to use canned salmon is to transform it into an elevated fish dip.
Whether you're entertaining surprise guests or hosting a pre-night-out cocktail hour at home, salmon dip makes an ideal appetizer. Plus, thanks to the fact that canned salmon comes fully cooked and ready to eat, assembling a dimensional chilled fish dip doesn't even require turning on the stove. Foodies can feel good about the lean protein and omega-3s packed into every bite of that nourishing salmon, too (about 22 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce serving).
To whip up a quick, flavorful canned fish dip, start by thoroughly draining your tinned salmon to avoid a soggy texture. Then, using a fork, simply mash the salmon with a mixture of cream cheese and sour cream or mayonnaise, adding body with a rich dairy element. Indeed, many of our go-to appetizer recipes start with a block of cream cheese. A 15-ounce can of salmon is enough to make roughly four to eight servings of fish dip. The more sour cream and cream cheese you add, the less salmon you'll need, and (conversely) the less mix-ins, the more salmon your dip will require.
A tin of fish and some creamy dairy is all it takes to entertain in an instant
Easily the most appealing aspect of canned salmon dip (besides its long shelf life and ease of assembly) is its potential for customization. Here at Tasting Table, we recommend adding a touch of bright acidity with a squirt of lemon juice, a splash of caper brine, or a dollop of toothy diced dill pickle relish. Toss in a few fresh herbs like dill or parsley (or both) and you're good to go.
A knockout dip starts with a high-quality tinned fish. Here at Tasting Table, Wild Planet is our all-time favorite canned salmon brand, for the record. Or, opt for Wild Planet's smoked canned salmon to make a quick yet dimensional smoked salmon dip. For an unexpected flavor profile, try seasoning your salmon dip with curry powder, fresh basil, lemon, and pungent green onion. Or, steer savory with Old Bay seasoning and garlic. You could add a shot of hot sauce for zesty heat, or amp up the smokiness factor with raw diced red onions and brown mustard.
To serve, spread that salmon dip over everything bagels, Wheat Thins, seedy crackers, or raw crudité veggies like carrots, celery, and cauliflower. If you're working with buttery, mild canned salmon, pair your fish dip with oak-aged chardonnay or sparkling rosé. Alternatively, if your fish dip is made with robust, smoky salmon, then a subtly sweet pinot noir, beaujolais, or grenache would make a terrific complement.