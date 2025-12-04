Canned Salmon Is The Perfect Shortcut To An Easy, Protein-Packed Appetizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the kitchen, there's no better way to prepare for a last-minute job than with a well-equipped tool belt. Often, the right tool for the job is none other than canned salmon. Shelf-stable canned salmon is a versatile, flavorful, protein-forward pantry staple that can add sophisticated flavor to any dish — and one of our favorite crowd-pleasing ways to use canned salmon is to transform it into an elevated fish dip.

Whether you're entertaining surprise guests or hosting a pre-night-out cocktail hour at home, salmon dip makes an ideal appetizer. Plus, thanks to the fact that canned salmon comes fully cooked and ready to eat, assembling a dimensional chilled fish dip doesn't even require turning on the stove. Foodies can feel good about the lean protein and omega-3s packed into every bite of that nourishing salmon, too (about 22 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce serving).

To whip up a quick, flavorful canned fish dip, start by thoroughly draining your tinned salmon to avoid a soggy texture. Then, using a fork, simply mash the salmon with a mixture of cream cheese and sour cream or mayonnaise, adding body with a rich dairy element. Indeed, many of our go-to appetizer recipes start with a block of cream cheese. A 15-ounce can of salmon is enough to make roughly four to eight servings of fish dip. The more sour cream and cream cheese you add, the less salmon you'll need, and (conversely) the less mix-ins, the more salmon your dip will require.