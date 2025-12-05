This Comforting Italian-Inspired Dinner Starts With A Can Of Beans
Beans might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when we think of Italian food, but in fact, they're prominent in many recipes across the country. In the realm of the Italian cooking philosophy of cucina povera (cuisine of the poor), which relies on inexpensive staples, beans are the stars of dishes like pasta e fagioli and fagioli all'uccelleto — a Tuscan bean stew flavored with tomatoes and sage. Therefore, it's no surprise that people went crazy when TikTok suggested swapping pasta for butter beans when making another classic of cucina povera: classic cacio e pepe.
This simple and comforting pasta dish is one of the most beloved recipes in Roman cuisine. While it's common to swap different pasta shapes when making cacio e pepe, using canned butter beans instead is a trend that Tasting Table's recipe developer Michelle Bottalico elevated even further with their improved cacio e pepe butter beans recipe. To infuse more flavor into the beans, Bottalico added shallots sautéed in olive oil and toasted the freshly ground black peppercorns. These simple steps turn a can of humble white beans into a delicious, quick, and budget-friendly dish.
Although it's a simple recipe that only requires a handful of ingredients, there are a few important tips to follow so that your cacio e pepe made with butter beans turns out just right — starting with getting all your ingredients ready. Once the recipe begins, you'll need to proceed quickly.
Important tips for better butter bean cacio e pepe
It might seem unimportant, but rinsing is necessary anytime you use canned beans, as it removes excess starch, salt, and other additives in the canning liquid. Also, resist the shortcut of using previously grated Pecorino Romano cheese and buy a fresh wedge. Much like your parmesan cheese rinds, the rind that forms naturally on Pecorino Romano cheese is rich in umami, and it can be added to soups, stews, sauces, and your cacio e pepe butter beans, as an extra layer of depth and flavor. Just be sure to remove any paper or wax that might be attached before using.
It's also important that you prepare the Pecorino cream correctly by making sure the water is warm but not too hot when you add it to the grated cheese. Otherwise, the cheese will coagulate and the fat will separate, leaving you with an unappealing gummy blob. Whisking vigorously as you add the water will further help to ensure it forms a creamy paste. If you're looking to upgrade your cacio e pepe butter beans even further, one idea is to use a different variety of peppercorns, such as white, green, or pink peppercorns, to alter the flavor and heat of the dish.
Regardless of the kind of peppercorns you choose for your recipe, toast them on a hot skillet first. If you haven't been toasting your spices, you really should start. The step releases their essential oils in a matter of minutes, which only enhances their aroma and flavor. Shake the pan as you go to avoid burning, and remove the peppercorns from the heat as soon as you notice their aroma change.