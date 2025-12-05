This Comforting Italian-Inspired Dinner Starts With A Can Of Beans

Beans might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when we think of Italian food, but in fact, they're prominent in many recipes across the country. In the realm of the Italian cooking philosophy of cucina povera (cuisine of the poor), which relies on inexpensive staples, beans are the stars of dishes like pasta e fagioli and fagioli all'uccelleto — a Tuscan bean stew flavored with tomatoes and sage. Therefore, it's no surprise that people went crazy when TikTok suggested swapping pasta for butter beans when making another classic of cucina povera: classic cacio e pepe.

This simple and comforting pasta dish is one of the most beloved recipes in Roman cuisine. While it's common to swap different pasta shapes when making cacio e pepe, using canned butter beans instead is a trend that Tasting Table's recipe developer Michelle Bottalico elevated even further with their improved cacio e pepe butter beans recipe. To infuse more flavor into the beans, Bottalico added shallots sautéed in olive oil and toasted the freshly ground black peppercorns. These simple steps turn a can of humble white beans into a delicious, quick, and budget-friendly dish.

Although it's a simple recipe that only requires a handful of ingredients, there are a few important tips to follow so that your cacio e pepe made with butter beans turns out just right — starting with getting all your ingredients ready. Once the recipe begins, you'll need to proceed quickly.