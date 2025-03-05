5 Pasta Shapes To Use For Cacio E Pepe If You Don't Have Fresh Tonnarelli

Of all the pasta dishes that Rome is famous for, it's perhaps the simplest of preparations that is the most delicious. Using just three ingredients — pasta, black pepper, and pecorino romano — cacio e pepe manages to be not only a satisfying dish but also incredibly tasty and comforting in all its simplicity. However, there are a few tricks to getting this recipe right, and it all boils down to the quality of ingredients, the proper technique, and the shape of the pasta you use.

A traditional cacio e pepe recipe uses freshly made tonnarelli, a long pasta that's similar to spaghetti but is thicker and square instead of round. Also known as spaghetti alla chitarra in the Abruzzo region, tonnarelli's rough texture makes it easier for the sauce to adhere to the pasta. Another hand-made pasta, pici, is also widely used for cacio e pepe since it's thicker and stronger than others such as spaghetti.

But while tonnarelli and pici are the preferred options for preparing this dish, there are other more widely available shapes that will also work. You can choose a similar long pasta or even go with short shapes, as long as they are sturdy and can hold onto the simple cheese sauce. The key to making this pasta dish is the starch contained in the pasta, so when choosing your pasta shape, look for bronze-die extruded pasta, which means a higher quality pasta that will release more starch.