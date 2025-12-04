The Common Store-Bought Food That's Not Worth The Extra Money

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grocery shopping can be a bit of a minefield. The shelves of any store are packed with so many different products that the comparisons and bargain-hunting are downright exhausting. We all want to save as much money as we can during our weekly shopping, but picking the best deals can be overwhelming. There is, however, one common store-bought food that you can scratch off of your list for good: microwavable rice. Those little pouches of partially-cooked rice that can be microwaved in just 90 seconds may seem terribly convenient, but when you do the math, there's no way you should be shelling out that much money to shave a few minutes off cooking time.

Rice is cheap, and rice is simple to make. It can be intimidating at first to figure out the ideal cook time and ratio of grain to water, but a little trial and error — and maybe a guide to cooking different types of rice — is all you need to perfect the process. Once you figure out what works for you, you'll wonder why you ever wasted money on those microwavable packets.

Or, if you want to keep with the completely carefree style of those packets, you can invest in a good rice cooker, like this $20 6-Cup Rice Cooker from Aroma. Considering that each microwavable rice packet provides around one cup of rice for $1.50 (or more), while a 5-pound bag of rice costs about $3.50, it pretty much pays for itself. Five pounds of uncooked rice yields about 36 cups of cooked rice. That's $23.50 spent for the rice and the cooker, but it'd be over $50 if you bought the microwavable stuff — and the rice cooker is a one-time expense.