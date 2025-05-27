The 11 Best Rice Cookers, According To Online Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sure, you can cook rice in a pot on the stove. However, if you've ever done this before, you know what a gamble it can be. Sometimes the rice is cooked to perfection, while other times it sticks to the bottom of the pan or ends up overly watery. If your timing is slightly off, your rice could finish cooking ahead of the rest of the meal, leaving it cold and clumpy by the time you're ready to eat it. These are just a few of the reasons it might be time to consider buying a rice cooker. The appliance offers consistent cooking, a keep-warm setting for those nights when your timing is off, and connivence.

If you're ready to invest in a rice cooker — or replace one that you've had for several years — you've come to the right place. We've pulled together a list of the best options on the market. We closely analyzed customer reviews to help us curate these recommendations, looking for products that not only had a high average rating, but also had substantial customer feedback. To narrow our selections down, we aimed to include options with different features, functions, and price points to help each reader find a model that suits their needs. You can read a more in-depth explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece.

