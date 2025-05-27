The 11 Best Rice Cookers, According To Online Reviews
Sure, you can cook rice in a pot on the stove. However, if you've ever done this before, you know what a gamble it can be. Sometimes the rice is cooked to perfection, while other times it sticks to the bottom of the pan or ends up overly watery. If your timing is slightly off, your rice could finish cooking ahead of the rest of the meal, leaving it cold and clumpy by the time you're ready to eat it. These are just a few of the reasons it might be time to consider buying a rice cooker. The appliance offers consistent cooking, a keep-warm setting for those nights when your timing is off, and connivence.
If you're ready to invest in a rice cooker — or replace one that you've had for several years — you've come to the right place. We've pulled together a list of the best options on the market. We closely analyzed customer reviews to help us curate these recommendations, looking for products that not only had a high average rating, but also had substantial customer feedback. To narrow our selections down, we aimed to include options with different features, functions, and price points to help each reader find a model that suits their needs. You can read a more in-depth explanation of our methodology at the end of this piece.
Tiger JBV-A18U 20-cup Micom rice cooker
There are already so many different ways to use a rice cooker, but Tiger takes things to a new level with its Micom rice cooker. In addition to the main cooking pot, which can be used both as a slow cooker and a rice cooker, this model also offers special tacook technology, allowing you to cook two different parts of a meal simultaneously — rice in the lower pot and the main course in the BPA-free cooking tray that sits atop it. The tacook technology uses hot steam to cook veggies, poultry, fish, and more to help you get dinner to the table without dirtying every pot in the kitchen. It also offers a generous capacity. The inner pot can hold up to 10 cups of uncooked rice, yielding 20 cups of cooked rice, perfect for feeding a large group. A few other notable features include the four cooking settings, a keep-warm function, and easy-to-read measurements in the inner pot.
The vast majority of reviewers are happy that they decided to give this rice cooker a try. Many highlight the upper cooking tray and tacook function. They share that it adds to the overall versatility of the small appliance and saves time. Several users also mention the product's quality, noting that it's well-built and delivers consistent results.
KitchenAid 8-cup grain and rice cooker with automatic sensing and integrated scale
If you're looking for smart kitchen appliances that are actually worth it, you might find that this KitchenAid rice cooker fits the bill. It is designed to make the process of cooking rice even easier, thanks to its automatic-sensing scale, which determines just how much water is needed based on the amount of rice added to the pot. The machine automatically dispenses the right amount of water from the tank, letting you sit back and wait for the rice to cook. The rice cooker even allows you to cook beans, barley, quinoa, oats, and more, making it a highly versatile option. The 21 preset cooking functions, integrated touchscreen, delayed cooking option, and integrated steaming pot are just a few of the other features that make this one of the top rice cookers on the market.
Overall, customers think highly of this KitchenAid rice cooker. Several highlight how easy it is to use since practically everything is automated. In addition to its functionality, users are also happy with its modern appearance, sharing that it looks good in their kitchen. While many reviewers found it to be worth the high price, others thought the results didn't justify the cost.
Dash mini 2-cup rice cooker steamer
Dash makes one of the best waffle makers, but did you know that the company also offers a mini rice cooker? This compact appliance can cook up to 2 cups of white rice, brown rice, barley, oats, quinoa, and other grains in under 20 minutes. The rice cooker is easy to use, featuring a single switch to cook or keep the food warm. As with many other Dash mini appliances, this option is available in a range of colors, including aqua, red, pink, and black. Even if you have a small apartment with limited cabinet space, you can leave the cooker out on the counter without detracting from the kitchen's aesthetics. Each purchase includes a measuring cup, mixing paddle, and recipe book.
By and large, customers seem satisfied with the performance of the Dash mini rice cooker. Many users highlight its size in their comments. They mention that it is just right for cooking between one and two servings, making it a good choice for those who live alone or with just one other person. The compact size also makes it an easy-to-store and adorable addition to their kitchen. One thing that some users were not as happy about is that the pot sometimes boils over if too much liquid is added or when cooking certain items like oatmeal.
Instant Pot Zest 8-cup rice cooker
While you can cook rice in your Instant Pot, if you do it often, you may want to invest in the brand's Zest rice cooker. With four programs specifically designed for rice and other grains, you can be confident that each batch will turn out just right. In addition to the grain-cooking settings, this model also offers a steam function, allowing you to prepare veggies, fish, and other foods with ease. The rice cooker holds up to 8 cups of cooked rice (4 cups uncooked), and comes with a steamer tray, rice spoon, and measuring cups. It also has more than 10 safety features, including a safe-locking lid.
If you ask customers what they think about this rice cooker from Instant Pot, you're likely to hear a lot of positive feedback. In their reviews, many share that it's is easy to use and delivers fluffy and tender rice. Others highlight how easy it is to clean — the non-stick bowl takes no time to wipe out and can go in the dishwasher. However, a few share that it takes longer to cook rice than expected.
Cuckoo 12-cup electric heating pressure rice cooker
There are several types of rice, and this Cuckoo 12-cup electric heating pressure rice cooker is designed help you cook each one to perfection. It offers 12 different cooking functions, including ones specifically for white rice and brown rice. You can also use it to prepare GABA rice, porridge, steamed dumplings or veggies, and even slow-cooked meals. This premium model uses high pressure to reduce overall cook time and deliver great results. A few additional features include a generous 20-cup cooked capacity, automatic steam release, and the included steam plate, measuring cup, and rice spatula.
Based on the overwhelming majority of users that have given this model a four or five-star rating, making it a solid pick for those who are willing to splurge on a premium product. One of the features that several note in their reviews is the cook time. Many highlight how quickly it cooks rice, helping get food on the table faster. The sleek appearance is another feature that many praise, noting that it helps make their kitchen more stylish and functional.
Zojirushi 5½-cup Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker
If you're looking for a rice cooker that consistently delivers moist and fluffy rice, you might want to check out the Zojirushi 5½-cup Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker. The Neuro Fuzzy logic technology allows it to automatically adjust the cook time and temperature to get your rice just right. It also has more setting options than other rice cookers. Beyond the basic brown or white rice options, you can also choose whether you want your rice harder or softer. Some of the other settings include sweet, semi-brown, porridge, and quick-cooking.
The vast majority of reviewers gave it a four or five-star rating. They are very satisfied with how the rice turns out, with some even sharing that they didn't realize that it was possible for rice to taste this good. While it is far from the cheapest rice cooker on the market, several reviews still identified it as a great value. They feel that the higher price is justified based on its performance.
Aroma 8-cup digital rice cooker
If you don't want to spend a fortune, but still want a rice cooker that will help you make fluffy rice with ease, consider this model from Aroma. It can cook between 2 and 8 cups of rice and other grains at a time and offers intuitive controls for white rice, brown rice, flash rice, steaming, keep-warm, and a delay timer. This model also comes with an upper tray, which can be placed above the pot of rice as it cooks, allowing you to steam veggies, meat, or fish and cook grains simultaneously. The unit will automatically adjust the internal temperature to ensure optimal taste and texture.
Reviewers have a lot of positive feedback about this Aroma rice cooker. Many mention the digital controls in their reviews. They find the controls easy to use and say they help ensure that their rice turns out just right. Customers are also happy with the cost of this model, noting that it is less expensive than many others on the market.
Cuckoo 12-cup Micom rice cooker
The Cuckoo Micom rice cooker has a lot to offer. It can prepare up to 12 cups of cooked rice (6 cups uncooked), and features a non-stick inner pot and self-clean function. It also offers a range of features and settings to help you cook a variety of grains to perfection. In addition to grain-specific settings, it also had a turbo mode to boost cooking speeds and a keep-warm setting if you're not ready to enjoy your rice right away. This model also uses Fuzzy Logic technology to adjust the temperature and cooking time as it's cooking.
Reviews for this rice cooker are, overall, positive. In their write-ups, users say that they appreciate how easy it is to use, as well as the quality and taste of the rice they make with it. Customers also note that the appliance is exceptionally easy to clean, thanks to its self-clean setting.
Comfee' 12-Cup Rice Cooker
With its 11 different programs, the Comfee' 12-cup rice cooker makes it easy to prepare a wide variety of meals. In addition to the standard white, brown, and quick rice options, the small appliance also offers settings for preparing soup, pasta, steamed vegetables, and more. The LCD control panel makes it easy to switch between programs based on what you're preparing. It also automatically turns on the keep-warm feature after it finishes cooking and utilizes Fuzzy Logic technology to ensure each pot of rice turns out light, fluffy, and perfectly cooked. Its modern finish makes it a great addition to any kitchen.
This Comfee' rice cooker has high ratings from reviewers. Users praise its versatility and highlight its overall functionality. Customers say it's intuitive to operate, and share that the rice and other meals they cook in it taste great. They're also happy with its price, which is lower than similarly-sized models from bigger brands.
Bear mini 2-cup rice cooker
A full-size rice cooker may not be practical if you live alone or with one other person. The same could be said if you have a small apartment with very limited storage space. The Bear mini rice cooker comes in handy for these situations. It can cook up to 2 cups of rice and has a much smaller footprint, making it easier to store. Once you've added the rice and water to the pot, press the single control button to start the appliance. Your rice should be cooked in less than 30 minutes.
The Bear mini rice cooker comes highly recommended by the vast majority of customers who have taken the time to review it. The fast cooking speed is one feature that several reviewers mention in their write-ups. They also like the option to delay the start of cooking, sharing that it can help ensure perfect timing for a meal. Many reviewers also compliment its stylish design. Not only is it attractive, but customers also appreciate that it is available in different colors.
Toshiba 12-cup rice cooker
White rice, brown rice, steel-cut oats, and porridge are just a few of the settings you'll find on this Toshiba rice cooker. It uses Fuzzy Logic technology, so you can also be confident that each batch will be cooked to perfection. This model can prepare up to 12 cups of cooked rice and comes with a steamer basket, allowing you to prepare fish, meat, and vegetables at the same time that the rice is cooking. A few other noteworthy features include easy-to-use buttons, a digital display, a locking lid, and a keep-warm feature that can be set for up to 15 hours.
With the vast majority of reviewers awarding this model with a four or five-star rating, it looks like a solid choice to add to your small kitchen appliance collection. By and large, customers are very satisfied with how well the rice cooker works and how much easier it makes mealtimes. They note that it prepares the rice perfectly and that the keep-warm function prevents sticking or burning. Users also praise the price of this model, saying that it's worth the cost and is more affordable than other, similar products.
Methodology
We know how challenging it can be to select a new small appliance for your kitchen, so we wanted to help our readers feel confident that they were choosing the best rice cooker for their needs. To achieve this goal, we started by comparing customer reviews for some of the most popular rice cookers on the market. In addition to star ratings, we also considered how many customers reviewed each model. Every selection featured has an average rating of at least four stars and has been reviewed by hundreds or thousands of customers.
After weeding out poorly rated products, we considered the price, capacity, and cooking features of each rice maker to help us finalize our selections. We aimed to highlight rice cookers that cater to a range of needs and offer distinct features.